Police: Burglars steal 23 guns from Havre de Grace pawn shop

HAVRE DE GRACE —An investigation is continuing after a brazen burglary in which an unspecified type of vehicle was driven into a Havre de Grace pawn shop, where multiple suspects then stole nearly two dozen guns before fleeing, according to the Maryland State Police.

The investigation started at approximately 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, when MSP troopers responded to the pawn shop in the 2100 block of Pulaski Highway (Route 40) after receiving a report concerning a burglary in progress, police said. When the troopers arrived, the suspects were gone, police added.

“According to a preliminary investigation, multiple suspects arrived at the store and drove a stolen vehicle through the front doors of the store. The suspects entered the store, broke the glass storage area to the gun cases and stole 23 weapons,” an MSP spokesperson outlined.

The suspects then drove away from the burglary scene in two unknown vehicles, leaving behind the stolen vehicle that they had used to crash into the store, according to police.

As of late Wednesday morning, MSP investigators continued processing the crime scene and canvassing the area surrounding the targeted pawn shop, police reported.

Amid the fresh investigation, MSP officials are asking for the public’s help as detectives try to develop suspects in this burglary case. Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call MSP’s Bel Air Barrack at 410-879-2101. Callers can remain anonymous.