Dierks Bentley is headlining CBS’ big New Year’s Eve special from Nashville, and it will be a very different New Year’s Eve than he’s used to. “I haven’t played a New Year’s Eve show in a really long time,” he shares. “Somewhere along the way, I just decided I wanted to be a regular fan of New Year’s Eve and just be doing the stuff with my kids and watching the ball, the countdown in New York or in Colorado, I think we had a pair of skis that came down instead of a ball.”

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO