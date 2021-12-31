Improving Edge Computing Security in 2022

3D secure authentication is a fraud-prevention security system for credit and debit card transactions processed online. During card payments, 3D secure authentication adds an additional layer of security. It provides clients with a safe authentication step before they can shop online, assuring that they are using the appropriate card details and minimizing the risk of card payment fraud. Fraudulent online activities, such as identity fraud and unauthorized card use, is greatly reduced when using 3D secure authentication. It protects the cardholder's personal details and increases customer trust. With 3D secure authentication, one can check if a buyer is an authorized cardholder. If a fraudster attempts to make a purchase at an online shop, 3D secure authentication will prevent it, and users do not have to worry about refunds or disputes. 3D secure authentication is widely deployed in all countries across the world, and it has a long track record of identifying credit card fraud issues for businesses, payment gateways, and banks. This in turn is expected to drive the 3D secure authentication industry.

