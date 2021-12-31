ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Improving Edge Computing Security in 2022

By Tripwire Guest Authors
 3 days ago

More organizations are turning their eyes to edge computing as cloud adoption reaches new heights. Experts predict there will be 55 billion edge devices by 2022 as latency and resilience demands grow and 5G makes these networks possible. While this growth is impressive, it raises several security concerns. Edge...

pharmaceutical-technology.com

AWS Launches IoT TwinMaker to Create Digital Twins

Concept: Amazon Web Services (AWS) has introduced ‘IoT TwinMaker’ to help developers create digital twins of real-world systems such as factories, buildings, industrial equipment, and production lines easily and quickly. It enables developers to aggregate data from a variety of sources, such as video cameras, equipment sensors, and business applications, into a knowledge graph that mimics the real-world environment. This can help businesses to improve operational efficiency and reduce downtime in their processes.
SOFTWARE
datasciencecentral.com

3D Secure Authentication: A New Era For Payment Authentication And Customer Experience

3D secure authentication is a fraud-prevention security system for credit and debit card transactions processed online. During card payments, 3D secure authentication adds an additional layer of security. It provides clients with a safe authentication step before they can shop online, assuring that they are using the appropriate card details and minimizing the risk of card payment fraud. Fraudulent online activities, such as identity fraud and unauthorized card use, is greatly reduced when using 3D secure authentication. It protects the cardholder's personal details and increases customer trust. With 3D secure authentication, one can check if a buyer is an authorized cardholder. If a fraudster attempts to make a purchase at an online shop, 3D secure authentication will prevent it, and users do not have to worry about refunds or disputes. 3D secure authentication is widely deployed in all countries across the world, and it has a long track record of identifying credit card fraud issues for businesses, payment gateways, and banks. This in turn is expected to drive the 3D secure authentication industry.
TECHNOLOGY
Embedded.com

Avular debuts modular mobile robotics hardware and software

Mobile robotics company offers modular hardware and software solution providing the building blocks for a robot’s core functionalities, to simplify robot development. Avular, a mobile robotics company based in The Netherlands, is to debut a modular hardware and software solution providing the building blocks for a robot’s core functionalities at the CES 2022 show next month. The product line, called ‘The Essentials’, provides entrepreneurs and engineers with a modular platform to simplify robot development, and reduce time-to-market and costs by up to 50%, according to the firm.
ELECTRONICS
#Endpoint Security#Network Security#Edge Computing#Cloud Security#Network Architecture
thefastmode.com

Verizon, Google Cloud to Deliver 5G Mobile Edge Computing

Verizon and Google Cloud are working together to bring the power of the cloud closer to mobile and connected devices at the edge of Verizon's network. With Verizon 5G Edge with Google Distributed Cloud Edge, Verizon plans to bring Google’s compute and storage services to the edge of the local network enabling the bandwidth and low latency needed to support real-time enterprise applications like autonomous mobile robots, intelligent logistics and factory automation. The companies expect that this combination of Verizon's private On Site 5G and private 5G Edge with Google Distributed Cloud Edge will enable enterprises in industries from retail to manufacturing to unlock the power of 5G and mobile edge computing and gain operational efficiencies, higher levels of security and reliability, and improved productivity.
TECHNOLOGY
Marietta Daily Journal

Computer security experts scramble to fix ‘vulnerability of the decade’

WASHINGTON — Criminals, cyber spies, and hackers around the world are launching thousands of attempts every hour to exploit a flaw in a widely used logging software as cybersecurity experts are scrambling to close the loophole and prevent catastrophic attacks. In early December, a security researcher at Chinese online...
COMPUTERS
securityboulevard.com

Worst AWS Data Breaches of 2021

Data breaches remain a challenge despite an increase in cybersecurity awareness and investments. This past year, 2021, has been a particularly dire year for AWS-related data breaches, with incidents taking down networks for weeks at a time, and disrupting business throughout the country. While AWS is an increasingly adopted tool...
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Telcos Set to Tap $200B Edge Computing Market by 2026, Says STL Partners

KX, a worldwide leader in real-time streaming analytics, in partnership with STL Partners, a leading telecoms consulting and analyst firm, has published a new report outlining the key strategies operators should adopt to accelerate their go-to-market strategy for edge computing. Based on a series of in-depth interviews with operators and...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Security Awareness Computer-Based Training market big changes to have big impact - Barracuda Networks, Inspired eLearning, Terranova

Ample Market Research released the latest 125 + page survey report on Security Awareness Computer Based Training Market covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like United States, Europe, China, Japan, India. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunities available and would trend in Security Awareness Computer Based Training market. The study bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2019 and estimated until 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of the coverage and were profiled in the current version are Barracuda Networks, Inspired eLearning, Terranova, SANS Institute, Global Learning Systems, Ninjio, Cybrary, KnowBe4, Sophos, Cofense (PhishMe), MediaPRO, Security Innovation, Proofpoint, InfoSec Institute, Symantec.
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

The City of Keizer Enhances Cybersecurity by Eliminating Compromised Passwords

The City of Keizer is a beautiful community in the Willamette Valley of Oregon. The city offers an ideal environment, delivering a range of services to citizens, from parks and public works to police protection. However, even from its earliest days, there have been hazards to overcome. As a settlement...
KEIZER, OR
martechseries.com

Vuzix Announces Agreement with Verizon to Deliver Augmented Reality with 5G and Mobile Edge Compute

Agreement opens door to more immersive experiences delivered through smart glasses. Vuzix Corporation , a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced that the Company has entered into an agreement with Verizon to leverage the power of Verizon’s 5G and edge computing technologies to deliver a first-of-its-kind augmented reality experience for sports and gaming.
BUSINESS
onmsft.com

How to make Microsoft Edge as private and secure as possible

How to Make Microsoft Edge as Private as Possible. Microsoft Edge is a browser that can help with your privacy. Here are some suggestions on how to make Edge as private and secure as possible. Turn off Edge's shopping features from edge://settings/privacy. Turn off Buy Now, Pay Pay Later from...
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

5 Vulnerabilities in Medical Devices That Can Create Chaos

With the intensity and frequency of cyber attacks on medical institutions rising every day, the growing significance of cyber security in the healthcare industry is clearer than ever. When it comes to the security of healthcare organizations, there’s much more at risk than just money or data. There are...
HEALTH
HackerNoon

Edge Computing is So Fun Part 6: Why You Need to Embrace The Open RAN Ecosystem

According to GSMA Intelligence’s CAPEX forecast, 5G will cost almost US $1 trillion to deploy over the next half decade. With 5G, it will require more network densification, which means a lot of the capex investment will go into the RAN\* (Radio Access Network.) In fact, the share of RAN in total capex will grow from 62% in 2018 to 86% in 2025. To deal with the challenge associated with upgrading and rolling out networks, several operators (AT&T, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, NTT DOCOMO and Orange) created the [O-RAN Alliance] in February 2018.
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

Threats to Smart Home Security and How to Counter Them

Smart home systems are revolutionizing entertainment and convenience. They also contain loads of personal information that make them popular targets for cybercriminals. However, those who understand smart home security threats and the risks associated with them can plan accordingly. Then, these individuals can ensure their smart home devices are properly protected.
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Bracing for the Inevitable: 5 Security Predictions for 2022

From continued ramifications of the pandemic and the increasing sophistication and frequency in cyber attacks, the past year was truly one for the record books. We look at the 5 most likely security predictions for 2022. Ransomware gangs have become bolder than ever before and attackers continue to target the...
ECONOMY
criticalhit.net

How is Artificial Intelligence Transforming the Telecom Industry?

The telecommunications industry is no longer limited to providing basic telephone and Internet services; It is now at the epicentre of technology growth, led by mobile and broadband services in the Internet of Things (IoT) age. This growth will continue, and its main engine will be Artificial Intelligence (AI). Today’s...
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Spanning Blog: The Best of 2021

The past two years have been a rollercoaster ride for businesses both big and small. But as the saying goes, “the show must go on.” We pushed on regardless of the uncertainties and challenges brought about by the global pandemic, helping businesses like yours securely backup and protect their invaluable SaaS data.
ECONOMY

