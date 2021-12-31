ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Two police officers placed on administrative leave following shooting

By Jennifer Flores
 2 days ago

Senior Officer Courtney Miller and Senior Officer Robert Walker were placed on paid administrative leave.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – On Thursday, Dec. 23, at approximately 8:42 p.m. officers were dispatched to a Burglary in Progress on the 200 block of Jupiter Drive. Call updates provided that a homeowner notified officers of an intruder inside the home.

The officers arrived on the scene around 8:49 p.m. The homeowner, who was able to see the intruder inside the home via a surveillance system, provided a suspect description to the officers.

The suspect confronted the officers shortly after their entry and produced what looked like a rifle. Both officers were then forced to discharge their service weapons striking the suspect.

The officers exited the home and were unsuccessful in gaining compliance from the suspect in exiting the home.

Officers from the Corpus Christ Police Department’s SWAT and HNT Units were called out to assist.

SWAT and HNT Units arrived on the scene and attempted to negotiate with the suspect. After about two hours, officers exhausted all means of communication. Their efforts remained unsuccessful in gaining cooperation from the suspect to exit the home. SWAT officers eventually entered the residence at approximately 11 p.m. At this point, officers located an adult female with injuries.

Local officials provided the suspect with immediate medical attention and transported her to a local hospital.

Corpus Christi Police Department confirms the weapon produced by the suspect was located on the scene.

The Corpus Christi Police Department placed the officers involved on paid administrative leave, in accordance with current department practice and policy.

As part of the department’s practice, they have released information on the officers involved in the shooting on Dec. 23.

Officers involved in the shooting:

Senior Officer Robert Walker has worked as a police officer with the Corpus Christi Police Department for 13 years. Senior Officer Courtney Miller has worked as a police officer with the Corpus Christi Police Department for 6 years.

The Corpus Christi Police Department understands that an internet-based information site relayed inaccurate information to the public related to this incident. The information in this release and statements provided to media outlets on the scene are the only accurate sources of information. The department urges citizens to look to legitimate news outlets for information, considering they are credible.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 361-886-2840. If you would like to keep your identity anonymous and still provide information to Detectives, you can call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477). You can also submit the tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T= .

