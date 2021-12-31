8-year-old boy died after a DUI crash on Porter Avenue; 28-year-old Sabrina Elizondo arrested (Visalia, CA)
Nationwide Report
On Thursday, an 8-year-old boy lost his life following a crash on Porter Avenue while authorities took 28-year-old Sabrina Elizondo of Orange Cove into custody for DUI.
As per the initial information, authorities actively responded to the area at Avenue 432 after getting reports of a single-vehicle accident at around 4:39 a.m. [...]
December 31, 2021
Browse through Today’s California Accident News.
Comments / 1