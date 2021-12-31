ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

York city council overrides mayor’s veto over how to spend $6M in federal rescue money

By Seth Kaplan
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TXbeE_0dZp7LQ500

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The short version of the story is, York’s city council got its way Thursday in a dispute with Mayor Michael Helfrich and will have a say in how to spend about $6 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The longer version is a quadruple negative. Starting with the most recent event: 1) City council members voted 4-1 Thursday to override a veto by Helfrich. (Councilman Lou Rivera was the dissenting vote.) 2) Helfrich had vetoed a 2022 budget approved by the council. 3) That budget, in turn, was actually an amended budget. 4) Helfrich initially submitted a budget with plans to spend the $6 million in ARPA money, which the amended budget left out.

The $6 million in question is part of $17 million in ARPA funds sent so far by the federal government to the city; the other $11 million is allocated uncontroversially to reimburse the city for lost revenue because of — for example — money not collected from parking meters in the pandemic’s early month’s.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: York City Council to hold a special meeting to override mayor’s veto of city budget

City staff surveyed residents about how to spend the money. Helfrich convened a group of community leaders to work with staff to decide how to spend the money. But most council members said they were largely left out of the decision-making process for how to spend an unprecedented infusion of federal government money.

Following the vote to override the veto, Council Vice-President Sandie Walker said she shared some of the mayor’s broad goals and stopped short of calling his process thoughtless. But she did call it hasty.

“There may have been some thought given to it,” Walker said. “But I think it was a rush to get the funding out. And so why not come together, present a plan over the next four years of what we want to do with this funding and how it would best benefit our community.”

Rivera, casting the lone vote in support of Helfrich, chided the mayor for not communicating better with council members. But he said he had been included in the decision-making process and agreed with its outcome.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Debates arise about how to use pandemic rescue money in York

“I want to give the mayor props because he put together a committee of very good leaders, and I think that they worked very hard,” Rivera said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
abc27 News

New NYC Mayor Eric Adams calls for resiliency against virus

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s new mayor, Eric Adams, pledged Saturday to steer the nation’s largest city out of the pandemic by drawing on the resiliency of its people and promising a government that works better, even if it’s not radically different. Hours after being sworn into office in Times Square as the city […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc27 News

Humane Society of Harrisburg Area closes for public walk-throughs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area is shutting its doors temporarily, due to rising COVID-19 cases and the struggle to remain fully staffed. They are closing for in-person walkthroughs, but the shelter is allowing the public to see all of their adoptable pets, as well as giving the option to apply […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

This Week In Pennsylvania: Jan. 2

 (WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, we look back on some of the biggest stories in 2021 and look to what is ahead in 2022. Owens is joined by Andy Mehalshick from our sister station in Wilkes-Barre, Pennslyvania WBRE/WYOU, Angela […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
York, PA
Government
abc27 News

Cumberland Valley School District considers changing mask policy

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the Midstate’s largest school districts will consider changing its face mask policy at a meeting on Jan. 3. Right now, masks are required at Cumberland Valley School District. Its health and safety plan mandates masks based on the amount of spread in Cumberland County. The school board will consider […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27 News

UPMC Harrisburg welcomes the first baby of 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg hospital welcomed the first baby of 2022. Said Neiriel Santana Cedeno was born to Nelki Santana and Romeirys Cedeno from Harrisburg on Jan. 1 2022 at 12:01 a.m. Said weighs 8 pounds 6 ounces and is 21 inches long. Mother and son are happy and healthy.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

New laws take effect across US on abortion, policing, taxes

Minimum wage increases, animal protections, police accountability, cutting and increasing taxes are all part of a series of new laws taking effect across the country on Saturday, the first day of 2022. Some of the laws such as abortion restrictions in New Hampshire or police reform measures passed in Illinois, Oregon and North Carolina address some of the most […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Veto#Whtm#American Rescue Plan Act#Arpa#York City Council
abc27 News

Harrisburg laundromat holds giveaway for the homeless

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg laundromat is giving back to the community to start off the new year. Fox’s Wash and Go teamed up with Christian Churches United to hold a giveaway for the homeless. They were able to get necessities like food, personal hygiene products, and clothes. They were also able to do […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Pandemic-era Midstate students are fighting more than before, schools say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Students are fighting and exhibiting other “disruptive behavior” more than was the case before the COVID-19 pandemic, Midstate school leaders told abc27 News, corroborating a national trend first reported by The Wall Street Journal. Among districts whose leaders responded to inquiries, the trend was as true in rural, suburban, and […]
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
abc27 News

Climate change, new construction mean more ruinous fires

(AP) — The winter grassland fire that blew up along Colorado’s Front Range was rare, experts say, but similar events will be more common in the coming years as climate change warms the planet — sucking the moisture out of plants — suburbs grow in fire-prone areas and people continue to spark destructive blazes. “These […]
ENVIRONMENT
abc27 News

Hometown Hero: Spanish American Civic Association

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Spanish American Civic Association in Lancaster, or SACA, currently offers weekday lunches and take-out dinners for those in need. Now, the group has added additional take-out meals on weekends at its senior center, hoping to meet a growing demand for food. “The most important thing is to be able to […]
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

UPMC begins administering COVID-19 prevention treatment, supply limited

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC has started to administer a treatment that prevents COVID-19 infection, but its supply is extremely limited. AstraZeneca’s Evusheld was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. UPMC received about 1/4 of the supply of the monoclonal antibody cocktail Pennsylvania received. The medical system is focusing on the immunocompromised. […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy