Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Dumps Over 380,000 Shares of Iridium Communications Stock
One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Thursday. Specifically, this fund sold over 380,000 shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM), as the price of this fund gained about 3% on Thursday. Note that this ETF is down a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) sold 380.778 shares of Iridium. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $16.1 million. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The ETF is down about 23% in the past year.
Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Thursday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|VRTX
|VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
|21,551
|ARKG
|ALLO
|ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS
|164
|ARKK
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY
|17,941
|ARKK
|TSLA
|TESLA
|23,942
|ARKK
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS
|202,646
|ARKK
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS
|380,778
|ARKK
|SPOT
|SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY
|108,867
|ARKW
|LPSN
|LIVEPERSON
|1,479
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.
ALSO READ: Oil Could Explode Over $100 in 2022: 4 Mega-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Comments / 0