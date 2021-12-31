ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC recommends travelers avoid cruise ships amid increase in COVID-19 cases

By Staff
ksgf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a bulletin recommending that people avoid travel by cruise ship amid increasing cases of COVID-19. The CDC increased its health notice level for cruise ships to “Level 4: Very High Level of COVID-19,” its highest...

www.ksgf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Stranded at sea for Christmas: More than 1,000 Americans onboard MS Koningsdam are stuck on cruise ship as Mexico refuses to allow them to disembark after 21 crew test positive for COVID-19

More than 1,000 American passengers will likely spend Christmas Day stuck aboard a cruise ship after authorities in the western Mexico state of Jalisco blocked them from disembarking because 21 crew members have tested positive for COVID-19. The Holland America Line ship sailed off from San Diego on Sunday with...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cruise Ship#Ships#Carnival#Royal Caribbean#Norwegian Cruise Line
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky man shares experience onboard Royal Caribbean cruise with 55 passengers positive for COVID-19, all vaccinated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Royal Caribbean International 8-day cruise that departed last week on Saturday, Dec. 18, is headed back to Fort Lauderdale, Florida after two destinations were nixed due 55 people onboard testing positive for COVID-19. Bob Sokoler, a Louisville resident on the ship, shared with Spectrum News 1 his concerns about some COVID-19 safety protocols not being followed by staff and passengers.
KENTUCKY STATE
travelawaits.com

New Rules For All Travelers Arriving In U.S. Start This Week

News of the detection, and subsequent spread, of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has countries around the world scrambling to revise their current travel guidelines and restrictions. The United States is no different. New travel restrictions, which include stricter pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirements for all travelers entering the U.S., go into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Carnival cruise ship docked in Mexico with 69 positive COVID cases 'isn't allowing non-infected passengers to disembark' despite country saying it would accept healthy travelers

More than 3,000 passengers aboard a cruise ship carrying 69 people infected with COVID were reportedly blocked for disembarking by Carnival Cruise Line after health officials in the western Mexico state of Jalisco requested negative tests for all traveler who sought to leave the liner. Mexico news outlet Milenio reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
MarketWatch

‘They think $100 per room is enough compensation?’ Caribbean cruise denied entry by ports due to COVID-19 outbreak

Take a cruise during a pandemic at your peril. Some passengers on the Florida-based Carnival Freedom. cruise ship were crying foul over their curtailed Christmas-cruise schedule due to an undisclosed number of passengers testing positive for COVID-19. It’s the third Florida-based cruise ship with passengers who tested positive for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kiss951.com

Cruise Ship Returns To Port After 10 Individuals Contract Covid

I’m pretty pro choose your own risk when it comes to COVID. I’ve done some traveling, been to concerts and sporting events all things I’m comfortable doing. There is one thing that I’ve still been hesitant about though. And that’s getting on a cruise ship. After the horror story of the people getting quarantined on a cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic I can’t bring myself to do it. I’m not necessarily claustrophonic but the thought of only being in one of those tiny rooms and not leaving terrifies me. Cruise ships were docked due to covid in March of 2020. Recently, they have started to sail again, with strict COVID protocols in place. However, they can only reduce the risk, not eliminate it. And we are now seeing evidence of that first hand. At least 10 passenges and crew members abord a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested postive for COVID-19. The ship returned to New Orleans yesterday after stopping at ports in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico after it departed on November 28th.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketRealist

Are Cruises Being Canceled Amid the Spreading Omicron Variant?

With a new wave of COVID-19 infections hitting the U.S., companies might have to rethink how they conduct business. In March 2020, around the same time that the COVID-19 virus gained pandemic status, cruise lines were forced to suspend operations. The vessels they utilized served as breeding grounds for the spreading COVID-19 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health

A US Cruise Ship Had a COVID Outbreak Even Though Full Vaccination Was Required—Here's What You Should Know

A Norwegian Cruise Line ship that disembarked in New Orleans on Sunday has reported 17 cases of COVID-19 among passengers and crew members. The positive cases include one probable case of the Omicron variant, which was detected in a crew member, according to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Health. The Norwegian Breakaway left New Orleans on November 28 and stopped in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico on its voyage before returning to New Orleans on December 5, the health agency said. There were more than 3,200 people on board.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Axios

Omicron brings calls to pause cruise ships again

Cruise lines are facing pressure to temporarily cease sailing as they grapple with the worst COVID outbreaks since they resumed trips in the summer. Driving the news: The CDC on Thursday said all travelers should avoid cruises, no matter their vaccination status. Why it matters: Cruise lines could be plunged...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cruise ship with COVID-19 infections has new passengers

A cruise ship that carried at least 17 passengers and crew members with breakthrough COVID-19 infections when it docked in New Orleans has set sail again with new passengers. Nine crew members and eight passengers were infected when the Norwegian Breakaway arrived on Sunday, a Louisiana Department of Health spokeswoman said Monday. None had any symptoms and only fully vaccinated people are allowed on board, Norwegian Cruise Line said.The cruise line said all passengers who boarded the Norwegian Breakaway on Sunday were offered a chance to cancel without penalty. The company did not immediately respond to questions about whether...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Covid is spreading on cruises again. This time, they plan to keep sailing.

The cruise industry thought it had adapted to covid-19. After emerging from a 15-month shutdown with a slew of new regulations approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ships got back on the water in late June. Carnival Corp. CEO Arnold Donald said in a December earnings call that the company had established “effective” protocols for the 65,000 workers and 50 ships back in operation.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy