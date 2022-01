FOXBORO (CBS) — On Sunday, the Patriots’ coaching staff opted to give Kristian Wilkerson some playing time while deactivating N’Keal Harry. It paid some early dividends. Wilkerson — who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday to play his fourth NFL game — was immediately involved in the offense, making a seven-yard catch on the Patriots’ third offensive play of the game. That was Wilkerson’s first career catch, but he was only beginning to make some new career firsts. He came through with a nine-yard reception to start the Patriots’ second drive, and he capped the Patriots’ third drive by running...

