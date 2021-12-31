Tips to avoiding questionable COVID testing sites

HOUSTON – A Stafford medical practitioner claims a temporary COVID-19 testing site in Cypress is falsely giving out the name of her wellness center to patients awaiting their results. “I’ve been receiving calls from patients who I have no rapport with inquiring about COVID-19 results that they are waiting...
As the highly-contagious omicron variant quickly spreads across the country, a respiratory specialist says Americans should expect to see more breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people — and that's fine. Speaking on the Today show, Dr. Vin Gupta from the University of Washington said that they're "forecasting...
Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
In a new study from Yale, researchers found although breakthrough SARS-CoV-2 infections tend to be mild, more older adults have developed severe breakthrough cases during the delta variant phase of the pandemic. The findings reveal the importance of booster vaccinations. For the study, the team monitored the disease severity among...
OMICRON symptoms are coming on faster than Delta, it appears. There are a few telltale signs that you might have the mutant strain - but you may be able HEAR the first symptom before you feel ill. If people are commenting on the fact that your voice sounds croaky, and...
Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID rapid tests, Instant Pot accessories, more
The FDA this week announced two drug recalls for entirely different but nonetheless equally serious reasons. The first recall involves Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release tablets from Viona Pharmaceuticals. This recall stems from the fact that some lots of the drug likely contain a carcinogen known as N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). The second drug recall involves lots of Nitroglycerin Lingual Spray and is due to the fact that some units may not properly dispense the medication as intended.
The Metformin Hydrochloride drug recall
Metformin Hydrochloride is for patients with type...
HOUSTON — Some people are being turned away from getting COVID-19 tests in Houston as sites are hitting daily capacity. So, what are you supposed to do if you can't get tested?. The Houston Health Department said it will reopen testing sites at its multi-service centers on Tuesday. Health...
HOUSTON — As we learn more about the COVID-19 omicron variant, there’s a lot of information you still want to know -- from which antibody treatments are ending to isolation times being shortened -- we’re answering your questions. Our first question is from Linda. She says, "I...
A Michigan woman who had expressly declared herself opposed to the requirement of the mask and the vaccine against Covid-19, died of the virus at the age of 29, leaving three children. DailyMail.com reports it. Bridget Jackson, from Port Huron, had often expressed his no mask and no vax position...
(StudyFinds.org) – Although studies show COVID-19 is capable of infecting a patient’s kidneys, the virus’s exact impact on the organs has been unclear – until now. A team of German and Dutch scientists report COVID-19 causes direct cellular damage within the kidneys, contributing to tissue scarring. Conducted at the RWTH Uniklinik Aachen in Germany and […]
HOUSTON — Saturday was the first day of 2022, but lines for COVID tests were just as long in northwest Houston as they were in 2021. “I’m very frustrated,” Yolanda Hunt said. Hunt said she showed up early and hoped to get through the line quickly. She...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What can be done online has changed drastically over the years. These days, you can do almost anything on your computer. Now, you can take a hearing test and get a pair of hearing aids without even leaving your home. I was curious to see if this was […]
HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District and some other school districts will require students and teachers to wear masks when they return from the holiday break. At the same time, Texas Children’s Hospital is reporting a sharp increase in pediatric COVID-19 patients admitted to its system's hospitals.
By Matthew Wynia, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus As the omicron variant brings a new wave of uncertainty and fear, I can’t help reflecting back to March 2020, when people in health care across the U.S. watched in horror as COVID-19 swamped New York City. Hospitals were overflowing with sick and dying patients, while […]
The post During a COVID-19 surge, ‘crisis standards of care’ involve excruciating choices appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Comments / 0