The Boxing News upset of the year

Tyson Fury versus Deontay Wilder wins the Boxing News 2021 event of the year award. There were ‘bigger’ events, in terms of attendance levels, but the third contest between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder trumped the lot for worldwide interest. Highlights of the epic were on every news bulletin, it made the front and back of newspapers and, the real tell-tale of a colossal event in this day and age, was trending on Twitter for days. Everyone – your mum, your window cleaner and even your great auntie Belinda – was talking about it. Vegas was crying out for that ‘big fight feeling’ which had been absent since Fury and Wilder collided there weeks before the world was locked down for the first time. It got it, and then some.

