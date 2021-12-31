The Boxing News upset of the year

Eddie Hearn is the Boxing News promoter of the year. Plus more in our 2021 review. BOXING NEWS PROMOTER OF THE YEAR 2021- EDDIE HEARN. THE promoter a section of hardcore fans love to hate was unquestionably the hardest working promoter in 2021. Across 10 different countries, Hearn promoted or co-promoted 44 events, from which eight fights were ranked among our Fight of the Year and British Fight of the Year lists. Responsible for two massive stadium shows (Canelo Álvarez-Billy Joe Saunders and Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua), Hearn and his Matchroom outfit – while also churning out content for Sky Sports, DAZN and various multi-media platforms – were prolific in the extreme. For context, Hearn’s closest rival, Bob Arum and Top Rank, put together 20 shows in 2021 in four different countries.
Comments / 0