Combat Sports

The Boxing News upset of the year

By BN Staff
boxingnewsonline.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Kambosos' victory over Teofimo Lopez is the upset of 2021. IF anyone bar George Kambosos Jnr or his team tell you they knew the Aussie was going to beat Teófimo López be very, very suspicious of that person’s...

www.boxingnewsonline.net

Comments / 0

dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
MMA Fighting

Holly Holm explains why debate over best boxer in MMA doesn’t make sense

Max Holloway, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Petr Yan have all been called the best boxer in MMA but there’s only one fighter on the UFC roster who’s about to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm, who will be...
UFC
ClutchPoints

Tyron Woodley’s trainer reveals shocking truth about KO loss to Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley’s trainer has made an eye-opening revelation regarding one of the most talked about issues involving the knockout loss to Jake Paul. The rematch between YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is one of the biggest fights that happened in the past year. The fight ended with Paul clearly knocking out Woodley with a hard right hook that landed straight to the former MMA champ’s chin.
UFC
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight purse split confirmed by WBC

Tyson Fury will take 80 per cent of the fight purse if he faces Dillian Whyte in 2022.The WBC ordered the “Gypsy King” to defend his heavyweight title against 33-year-old Whyte after making the latter the mandatory challenger following Fury’s sensational victory over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas earlier this year.Whyte was originally said to be demanding a 45 per cent cut but will now receive less than half of the overall totall, with Fury the significant favourite for a bout planned to take place at some point in early spring.Now the two camps have a fortnight to agree...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Francis Ngannou calls Jon Jones the best striker in MMA

Francis Ngannou is arguably the scariest striker in combat sports right now, but the UFC heavyweight champion believes Jon Jones is the best all-around standup fighter in MMA today. MMA is full of high-level strikers who are capable of producing some inspiring performances. From Max Holloway’s volume striking to Israel...
UFC
ClutchPoints

UFC star Francis Ngannou fires stern message at Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder

Francis Ngannou is one of the most feared strikers in the UFC and it appears he wants to take his talents to the boxing ring. Ahead of a massive heavyweight bout with Ciryl Gane, which is the last fight under his current contract with the UFC, Ngannou has aspirations to battle it out with Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in the future.
UFC
boxingnewsonline.net

The 2021 event of the year

Tyson Fury versus Deontay Wilder wins the Boxing News 2021 event of the year award. There were ‘bigger’ events, in terms of attendance levels, but the third contest between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder trumped the lot for worldwide interest. Highlights of the epic were on every news bulletin, it made the front and back of newspapers and, the real tell-tale of a colossal event in this day and age, was trending on Twitter for days. Everyone – your mum, your window cleaner and even your great auntie Belinda – was talking about it. Vegas was crying out for that ‘big fight feeling’ which had been absent since Fury and Wilder collided there weeks before the world was locked down for the first time. It got it, and then some.
COMBAT SPORTS
fightsports.tv

Which Fight Was Boxing’s Biggest ‘Robbery’ Of The Year?

In September, when the fight between Campbell Hatton and Sonni Martinez came to an end, fans were convinced that Martinez’s brilliance throughout the five rounds had him the W, but judges thought otherwise. Boxing fans were enraged on social media after seeing the referee declare Hatton the winner. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
boxingnewsonline.net

Promoter of the year 2021

Eddie Hearn is the Boxing News promoter of the year. Plus more in our 2021 review. BOXING NEWS PROMOTER OF THE YEAR 2021- EDDIE HEARN. THE promoter a section of hardcore fans love to hate was unquestionably the hardest working promoter in 2021. Across 10 different countries, Hearn promoted or co-promoted 44 events, from which eight fights were ranked among our Fight of the Year and British Fight of the Year lists. Responsible for two massive stadium shows (Canelo Álvarez-Billy Joe Saunders and Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua), Hearn and his Matchroom outfit – while also churning out content for Sky Sports, DAZN and various multi-media platforms – were prolific in the extreme. For context, Hearn’s closest rival, Bob Arum and Top Rank, put together 20 shows in 2021 in four different countries.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Boxing Beauty Reacts To Major News

It was confirmed yesterday that boxing world champion and professional model Alycia Baumgardner signed a new deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Sport. Significant news for sure. Something that fan favorite Baumgardner seemed to be content with:. Certainly a lot of good fights in women’s boxing can be made in...
COMBAT SPORTS
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
ib.tv

British Boxing 2021 Year in Review

Last year, British boxing was left to sink or swim on its own. While the British government could not wait to line up lucrative support packages for those sports traditionally beloved by the British upper-classes, including the millionaire’s playground that is horse-racing, boxing, traditionally a working-class pursuit, was left to sink or swim.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping slams Jake Paul over his 2022 goals list: “Your goal should be to attain credibility in the fight world, that’s what real fighters crave”

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has slammed Jake Paul over his 2022 goals list. Earlier this evening Paul (5-0 Boxing) took to social media where he released four personal goals for the upcoming year. 1. Buy Mayweather Promotions and save them from bankruptcy. 2. Hire stylist for Floyd Mayweather.
UFC
boxingnewsonline.net

The best fights of the 2000s

So far we have: Frazier-Ali I (seventies); Hagler-Hearns (eighties); Chavez-Taylor (nineties)… Matt Christie went back to the 2000s to reveal the fight you voted as your favourite. THE premise for Desert Island Fights is simple: You will soon be stranded on a desert island. To ease the boredom, you...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Jake Paul outlines UFC contract demands for Jorge Masvidal fight

Jake Paul has proposed a deal to UFC president Dana White, with the YouTube star outlining his demands for a potential fight in the mixed martial arts promotion.Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, with his last three victories coming against ex-UFC star Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, a former champion in the promotion.Paul knocked out Askren in April before outpointing Woodley in August, then knocking out the former welterweight title holder in December in his most recent bout.The 24-year-old has since urged White to release MMA stars like Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal from their UFC contracts...
UFC

