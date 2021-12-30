ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, December 30th, 2021

dvdtalk.com
 5 days ago

Steel Dawn (Vestron Video Collector's Series) (Blu-ray) THE FILM:Some of my favorite screenings of late have been discovering new (to me) titles released by studios like Shout! Factory, Arrow Video,...

forum.dvdtalk.com

dvdtalk.com

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, January 3rd, 2022

The Addams Family (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray) THE FILM:It had been at least a decade since I watched Barry Sonnenfeld's spooky comedy The Addams Family, starring the late Raul Julia, Anjelica Huston, Christopher Lloyd and Christina Ricci. Based on Charles Addams' cartoons and the 1964 television series, the film involves the macabre, wealthy Addams family, who lives in a crumbling mansion and offends the townsfolk with their bizarre mannerisms. Gomez Addams (Julia) still mourns the decades-long absence of his brother Fester (Lloyd), who left after the pair fought over women. Gomez's doting wife Morticia (Huston) reminds him that they have much to be thankful for, including creepy kids Wednesday (Ricci) and Pugsley (Jimmy Workman). The family is rounded out by Grandmama (Judith Malina), butler Lurch (Care Stricken), hairy Cousin Itt (John Franklin) and disembodied hand Thing (Christopher Hart). The family decides...Read the entire review »
Sioux City Journal

DVD REVIEW: 'The French Dispatch' bears investigating

Maybe it’s a journalist thing, but Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” is one of the most re-watchable films of the year. Featuring a cavalcade of performers, it tries to be a video account of a supplement to the Liberty, Kansas, Evening Sun. The publication is a...
flickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
TVOvermind

The Five Most Disappointing Films Of 2021

2021 featured many surprises on the movie front; however, there are also numerous films that ended up being less than what they should’ve been. Now, this doesn’t necessarily mean these films were particularly bad, in fact, the lowest-rated movie on here actually sports a decent 54% on rotten tomatoes, but these movies didn’t exactly wow either. As always, movies are subjective, so if you greatly enjoyed these films then I’m happy that you found some entertainment in them; however, here’s the five movies released in 2021 that turned out to be a huge disappointment.
elpasoheraldpost.com

Zia Comics Weekly Best of 2021 – December 30th

Joey and Troy embark on a trip down memory lane of what was 2021. They cover the memorable movies, TV series, comics, events, and more from the past year. This weeks topics include Justice League Snyder Cut, Spider-man No Way Home, King Richard, Shang-Chi, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Space Jam, Godzilla vs King Kong, Mortal Kombat, Halloween Kills, The Eternals, Squd Game, Loki, Book of Boba Fett, Hawkeye, What If?, Falcon and Winter Soldier, Wandavision, Yellowstone, New York Comic Con, Albuquerque Comic Con, New Mexico Comic Expo, El Paso Comic Con, Wicked, TikTok, Doordash, John Madden, Norm McDonald, Dusty Hill, Biz Markie, DMX, Larry King, and so much more nerdy stuff.
TheWrap

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to Join Top 10 Highest Grossing Films of All Time

Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is on the path to becoming one of the Top 10 highest-grossing films in U.S. box office history. With no new releases on New Year’s weekend, the same box office trends of Christmas weekend continued to play out with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” still dominating, “Sing 2” finding life as a family alternative, and everything else earning minimal numbers.
IndieWire

‘Venom’ and Bond Still Lead VOD Charts as ‘Lost Daughter’ Makes Impressive Netflix Debut

After a year when home viewing, including major Premium VOD releases of films shortly after their theatrical debuts, the holiday results seem to take a back seat to the monster ones for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony) in theaters. And its success has bled over at home. Seven of the 30 slots on the three top 10 charts IndieWire tracks are taken by early “Spider-Man” entries. Otherwise, the shuffle back and forth at the top remains between “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (Sony) and “No Time to Die” (United Artists), both now reduced to $5.99. “Venom 2” is #1 at both...
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
BGR.com

3 new Netflix series with 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores have viewers flipping out

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are back today I’ve said it before, and my opinion on this has only solidified with the passage of time. With the debut of the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico, the overall franchise that it’s part of is more than just one of the best Netflix series available to binge right now on the streamer. It will unquestionably go down as one of the all-time best in the history of the platform. Critics seem to agree. The new season of the series — which succeeded three seasons of the...
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
Outsider.com

Kevin Costner Box Office Flop Turning Into Major Netflix Hit

When The Guardian hit box offices, it didn’t seem like fans were too thrilled or interested in the movie. But Kevin Costner and Ashton Kutcher’s flop of a film has been climbing the charts on Netflix. Over the course of the past week, it actually made it into Netflix’s Top 25 list.
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
Popculture

'Facts of Life' Live: Major Star Missing During Cast Reunion

The Facts of Life part of Tuesday night's Live in Front of a Studio Audience special featured three of the show's original actors, who made a special appearance after Jennifer Aniston, Jon Stewart, and others finished recreating the 1982 episode "Kids Can Be Cruel." One member of the cast original missing was Nancy McKeon, who played Jo, the part Kathryn Hahn played Tuesday. The Facts of Life segment also included unannounced appearances from Will Arnett and Jason Bateman.
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
