DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, December 30th, 2021

Joey and Troy embark on a trip down memory lane of what was 2021. They cover the memorable movies, TV series, comics, events, and more from the past year. This weeks topics include Justice League Snyder Cut, Spider-man No Way Home, King Richard, Shang-Chi, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Space Jam, Godzilla vs King Kong, Mortal Kombat, Halloween Kills, The Eternals, Squd Game, Loki, Book of Boba Fett, Hawkeye, What If?, Falcon and Winter Soldier, Wandavision, Yellowstone, New York Comic Con, Albuquerque Comic Con, New Mexico Comic Expo, El Paso Comic Con, Wicked, TikTok, Doordash, John Madden, Norm McDonald, Dusty Hill, Biz Markie, DMX, Larry King, and so much more nerdy stuff.
Comments / 0