Army Algorithm Predicts Internal Layout of a Building

By Davi Ottenheimer
securityboulevard.com
 2 days ago

The accuracy in this one seems very low, but the StrategyPage article emphasizes a mindset where some knowledge is better than none. …an algorithm developed by an army reserve...

