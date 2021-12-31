ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Band Brothers Visit the ‘Cap

Cover picture for the articleMaking their Bilheimer Capitol Theatre debut, The Big Band of Brothers touring ensemble is a celebration of the Allman Brothers Band songs done big band jazz style. The Big Band of Brothers features original Allman Brother legend Jaimoe, Sammy Miller & The Congregation, Lamar Williams Jr., and Drew Smithers....

Big Band Alumni Swing Again

(LOS ANGELES, CA) For over 15 years every Tuesday morning, a crowd has gathered in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley to listen and dance to a top notch 19-piece Big Band. As the pandemic has eased, the public rehearsals of The Big Band Alumni that became legendary under the direction of the late Johnny Vana have resumed—at a new location.
Keith Richards Names His Top 10 Favorite Singers Of All Time

Artists almost inevitably always draw inspiration from some other artists. Just as many will have favorites whose influence and praises they themselves will sing for the ages. Rolling Stones frontman Keith Richards weighs in on who he considers his favorite singers, who he also considers the greatest in the industry.
Steve Forbert Returns to FogartyvilleThursday, January 6, 2022

With a raspy voice and a harmonica strapped upon his neck, Forbert offers folk and blues that can certainly be met with comparisons to Bob Dylan. Forbert is best known for his hit “Romeo’s Tune” from his 1979 album Jackrabbit Slim. He has been a font of music ever since, releasing more than a dozen studio albums, including a Grammy nominated tribute to Jimmie Rodgers in 2003. Steve Forbert will play the Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center on Thursday, January 6 at 8pm. Tickets are $27 in advance and $30 at the door. Advance tickets are available at WSLR.
Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
Gregg Allman
John Coltrane
Miles Davis
This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
The Most Covered Song In Music History

Some of the most successful singers of all time did not begin their careers as singers. They started out as songwriters. Ed Sheeran wrote songs for others before he became a megastar. So did Katy Perry. On the other hand, some songwriters wrote songs for other artists throughout their careers. The Bee Gees did this […]
Remembering Joe Cocker: Performing With John Belushi On ‘SNL’

Rock vocalist Joe Cocker died on this date in 2014 at age 70. Possessing one of the most recognizable singing voices, Cocker was also equally identifiable, at least early in his career, by his enthusiastic performance style. Born in Sheffield, England on May 20, 1944, Cocker’s career was built around...
Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck Bassist Phil Chen Dead at 80

Veteran session bassist Phil Chen, who played with Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck and the Doors’ Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger, has died at the age of 80. “With heavy hearts we share the news that Phil Chen passed away on the morning of Dec. 14, 2021, after a long battle with cancer,” read a statement on Chen’s official Facebook page. “He spent his final days surrounded by family and close friends, and cherished time with his grandchildren, who always brightened his day. He will be missed greatly and his contagious passion for music and positive energy on and off the stage will be remembered always.
Joe Simon, Chart-Topping R&B Singer, Dead at 85

Joe Simon, a Grammy-winning R&B singer whose hits included 1969’s “The Chokin’ Kind” and 1972’s “Power of Love” and was sampled in OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” and other hip-hop classics, died Monday (Dec. 13) in his longtime hometown near Chicago. He was 85.
De’Wayne: 5 Things To Know About Willow Smith’s Musician Boyfriend

The ‘lately I feel EVERYTHING’ singer was spotted getting a kiss from the rocker during a recent beach date. Here’s everything you need to know about De’Wayne. Willow Smith seems like she’s found love with musician De’Wayne. The 21-year-old singer was spotted cuddling up to the musician, whose full name is De’Wayne Jackson, while in Miami on Sunday December 5. The 26-year-old singer gave Willow a kiss on the cheek, as she cuddled up to him. While Willow has become a critically-acclaimed and beloved rockstar, De’Wayne is also an excellent musician himself. Here’s everything you need to know about De’Wayne!
Behind the Song Lyrics: “That Smell,” Lynyrd Skynyrd

Since it first came out in October 1977, “That Smell” by Lynyrd Skynyrd has remained one of those special songs that holds a coveted spot in the hearts of millions… and for good reason. Not only does its lyrics acutely speak to the dangerous (and often-fatal) risks of substance abuse and addiction, but they capture a bit of the essence of the man who wrote them, vocalist Ronnie Van Zant.
Marvelettes Singer Wanda Young Dead at 78

Wanda Young -- one of the few remaining members of The Marvelettes -- has died. The legendary singer's daughter, Meta Ventress, confirmed the news to the New York Times Saturday -- saying her mother had passed almost two weeks ago, on Dec. 15, in Garden City, MI as a result of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
The complete lineup of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is going down in Miami on December 31st, and her co-host is Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The special show will feature performances by Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h, with surprise guests.
Musicians We’ve Lost in 2021

The year 2020 was brutal. The Covid-19 pandemic took from us many musical greats, preying especially hard on the elders of the community. But even without the virus, it was a tough year. 2021, we are sad to say, hasn’t looked much brighter. Many luminaries within the wide sphere of...
Eric Clapton Reps Release Statement About Recent Bootleg Lawsuit

Eric Clapton Management has issued a statement in response to reports stemming from a German woman selling a bootleg Clapton CD on eBay. As previously reported, the aforementioned woman was selling her late husband’s CDs on eBay, and she said her husband had bought the Clapton bootleg from a department store over 30 years ago. The bootleg was listed for the equivalent of $11.
County music legend Roy Clark hosts “COUNTRY POP LEGENDS (MY MUSIC)” – Jan. 1 at 9:30 pm

COUNTRY POP LEGENDS (MY MUSIC) – Country Music Legend Roy Clark Hosts a Reunion Featuring Glen Campbell, Crystal Gayle, Hank Locklin, BJ Thomas and More – Country pop legends unite to perform their biggest and best-loved hit recordings from the 1950s, 60s and 70s in this MY MUSIC special. County music legend Roy Clark hosts this emotional trip down three decades of memory lane. New performances from Glen Campbell, Crystal Gayle, Hank Locklin, Bill Anderson, BJ Thomas, the Bellamy Brothers, the Browns and more are intermixed with full-length vintage gems from the vaults.
Wanda Young, Of Iconic Motown Group The Marvelettes, Dies At 78

Wanda LaFaye Rogers, better known as Wanda Young, co-lead singer of the massive Motown group The Marvelettes, has died. She was 78. Her passing was confirmed by her former labelmate Claudette Robinson of The Miracles. No other details on her passing have been confirmed, this story is still developing. The...
9 Songs You Forgot Jeff Lynne Wrote

Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’ Has a Long, Complicated History Beyond the Music Video

George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” was released on Nov. 23, 1970, as the first single to his groundbreaking and historic solo album. The Beatles were the first band to play stadium concerts, put backwards instrumentation into songs, and the first rock band to put sitar and tamboura drones in pop rock. But Harrison’s first solo release after the band’s break up, All Things Must Pass, was the first triple album coming from a single act in rock. “My Sweet Lord,” was the first number one hit by a solo Beatle and the biggest selling single of 1971. It is most renowned because of the trendsetting plagiarism suit around it, but the song transcends easy labels.
