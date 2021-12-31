AIAIAI introduces the world’s first wireless headphones for music creation

Feel like you’re at the center of a performance when listening to music with the Cleer Audio Alpha wireless headphones. Featuring spatial audio, the audio broadens from out of your head to create a lifelike experience. Moreover, the Cleer Audio Alpha wireless headphones boast 40 mm Ironless Drivers that produce a bold and articulate Hi-Res sound. All the while, Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity with Qualcomm aptX audio enhances the quality audio for high-quality music streaming. Furthermore, listen to music when you’re on the go without any interference with your surroundings. For example, the Conversation mode automatically pauses when it detects you’re speaking. Alternatively, block out background noise with Ambient mode, so you can find peace in a private listening experience. Finally, these headphones offer a 35-hour battery life, and a 10-minute charge provides 4 hours of listening time.

14 DAYS AGO