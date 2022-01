Producer Loops has released its new sample library Elevate, a collection of female vocal loops and samples that aim to make your tracks soar to new heights. These vocals and instrumentals work perfectly for downbeat introspective Pop. Performed by huge talent, Panduh Baer, this pack will give you an incredible set of pristine vocal hooks and phrases to build your dream Pop hit. Panduh Baer sings and performs this beautiful collection of vocals, flawlessly combined with a set of superb instrumentals. ‘Elevate’ is a magnificent pack which allows to build professional sounding R&B, Pop and Hip Hop hits.

