For so many car manufacturers, the launch of a new model follows a similar pattern. Specifically, the special editions follow after the initial release; maintaining interest and demand is preferable to the launch hype dying off after a few months. The same is true for the latest Lotus product, but it isn't a car. Instead, its Certificate of Provenance programme has had a refresh for 2022 (having first been launched in August 2020), with new colours and options offered like any good model year update worth its salt.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO