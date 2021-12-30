Meet the Republican candidates for Pennsylvania governor

PITTSBURGH (Newsaradio KDKA) - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, took his oath of office in January of 2015. He will be leaving that post next year.

As the race begins to heat up, the only Democrat who has declared their candidacy is Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

On the Republican side, there are over ten names entering the race. The KDKA Radio Morning Show reached out to all of the hopefuls to learn their vision, and what they plan to accomplish as the leader of the commonwealth. This is what they had to say: