September 22, 1936 - December 3, 2021 - Susan Jordan Preston was born in Kentucky and a longtime resident of Lake Oswego died from dementia.

Susan Jordan Preston was born in Kentucky and a longtime resident of Lake Oswego died from dementia. She attended Denison University and the University of Chicago majoring in English, and also earned a master's degree in English. She retired from teaching at the Portland Public Schools. Susan enjoyed singing/playing guitar, traveling, dog shows, various sports, camping, and painting. She sang in the Lake Grove Presbyterian church choir for over 40 years.

Susan is survived by four children Jeniphr Grant, Evan Grant, Becca Holthusen (Larry), and Rachael Allison (Lesa Valentine); her seven grandchildren Jessica Sewell (Jared), Josef Kistler, Molli Osterhout (Taurean Walls), Stefanie Cerroni (Anthony), Katie Osterhout, Olivia Witten, and Alexandria Allison; and her great-grandson, Alden Sewell.

A service will be held at Lake Grove Presbyterian Church on January 15, 2022 at 11:00 am. Her children would like to honor her by asking for donations to any of the following organizations: Lewy Body Dementia Association, Irish Setter Club of America or Portland or Portland Folkmusic Society.