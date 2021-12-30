ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Susan Jordan Preston

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

September 22, 1936 - December 3, 2021 - Susan Jordan Preston was born in Kentucky and a longtime resident of Lake Oswego died from dementia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GLLlo_0dZoUT1i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BAcAB_0dZoUT1i00

Susan Jordan Preston was born in Kentucky and a longtime resident of Lake Oswego died from dementia. She attended Denison University and the University of Chicago majoring in English, and also earned a master's degree in English. She retired from teaching at the Portland Public Schools. Susan enjoyed singing/playing guitar, traveling, dog shows, various sports, camping, and painting. She sang in the Lake Grove Presbyterian church choir for over 40 years.

Susan is survived by four children Jeniphr Grant, Evan Grant, Becca Holthusen (Larry), and Rachael Allison (Lesa Valentine); her seven grandchildren Jessica Sewell (Jared), Josef Kistler, Molli Osterhout (Taurean Walls), Stefanie Cerroni (Anthony), Katie Osterhout, Olivia Witten, and Alexandria Allison; and her great-grandson, Alden Sewell.

A service will be held at Lake Grove Presbyterian Church on January 15, 2022 at 11:00 am. Her children would like to honor her by asking for donations to any of the following organizations: Lewy Body Dementia Association, Irish Setter Club of America or Portland or Portland Folkmusic Society.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Third former professor sues Pacific University

A lawsuit alleges discrimination against a disabled former professor who says he was forced to resign. A fresh lawsuit against Pacific University alleges discrimination against a disabled former professor who says he was forced to resign by a toxic and retaliatory work environment. Rapheal "Joe" Hamilton was hired as an...
COLLEGES
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy