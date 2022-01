NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State has added NCCAA opponent Champion Christian to the schedule, replacing the previously canceled game against Champions College. The teams will meet for the first time in program history on Tuesday, Jan. 11 in Prather Coliseum at 5 p.m. The game can be seen on the Demon Sports Network at www.nsudemons.com or on the NSU Athletics mobile app, a free download in either the Apple or Google stores.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO