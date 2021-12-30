ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Top-10 Profiles of 2021: No. 3, Gavin Kilen

By Isaiah Glidden
 5 days ago

As we approach the end of 2021, we're taking account of the PBR Illinois player profile pages to determine the players in our backyard whose profiles earned the most attention throughout the year. We're counting down the top-10 profiles in the state that received the most views, from...

prepbaseballreport.com

OK Most Viewed Profiles in 2021: No. 3 Cooper Moore

Interested in attending a PBR OK Event or Subscribing? Just click on the link. PBR Oklahoma strives to be the most comprehensive source of player information across the state. Prep Baseball Report is the No. 1 resource for high school baseball in each state we cover through our variety of events, boots-on-the-ground scouting staff, daily coverage, and multimedia platforms. Our multimedia platforms and events work in tandem, ultimately creating the most powerful source of high school baseball promotion in each state.
HIGH SCHOOL
prepbaseballreport.com

Most Viewed Profiles of 2021: No. 1 Termarr Johnson

SS Termarr Johnson (Mays HS, GA) was the best player at the event, and looked the part of a slam-dunk first-round pick. The hit tool is the best in the class thanks to electric hands and a thunderous barrel, but perhaps most importantly, his ability to consistently be on time with elite pitch recognition. Just 5-foot-8, 194-pounds, he is a giant in the box, commanding respect with the ability to leave the yard with each swing. A more pronounced load of the hands works deeper down and back with a larger leg kick giving way to plus bat speed thanks to the quickest of hands and innate ability to turn the barrel with authority. His compact strength shows up at its best when working to the back side gap as the barrel seems to stay in the zone forever while working uphill. An elite mover with supreme confidence, the aggressive use of the lower-half, and the torque created is eye-opening and astounding. There is flair to his game, and the bright lights and bigger stage only serve to boost the present tools. Defensively, the glove is a plus-tool with a quick arm/release from all angles. It can be easy to dismiss him as a future offensive second baseman because of the size, but the actions more than warrant a look at shortstop professionally, and he can more than play above average at any spot on the dirt as a future hybrid defender who can move around the diamond while keeping the bat firmly in the lineup. A statsheet filler, Johnson played in just three games but finished 4-for-7 with a double and three walks without striking out, and even his outs were hit hard. Closing out his summer on a high note, Johnson cemented himself as the best hitter in the class, and has the least amount of risk of any prospect in the country.
BASEBALL
The Spun

Longtime Major League Pitcher Died Tuesday At 60

Jim Corsi, a longtime MLB pitcher, died on Tuesday after a battle with liver and colon cancer. He was 60 years old. Corsi spent his professional baseball career as a reliver for several teams including the Athletics, Astros, Marlins, Red Sox and Orioles. He compiled a 22-24 record with a 3.25 ERA during his career.
MLB
prepbaseballreport.com

OK Most Viewed Profiles in 2021: No. 1 Jackson Jobe

HIGH SCHOOL
OKLAHOMA STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

The Best of 2021 Leaderboard: 60's

With 2021 in the books it's time to take a look back at some of the top numbers posted in 2021. Over the next few days we will be highlighting the top performers of 2021 in several categories as compile our Best of 2021 Leaderboards. The leaderboards include any player who attended a 2021 PBR Event, Scout Day, or Open ID covered by PBR of NC.
COOK COUNTY, IL
prepbaseballreport.com

Stewart Staying Close To Home At Ohio University

LANGSVILLE - Living in Meigs County on the border of West Virginia, exposure to college baseball coaches was limited for Ethan Stewart until hooking up with the Huntington Hounds.
COLLEGE SPORTS
prepbaseballreport.com

'Little Things' At Bucknell Stood Out For Pavone

'Little Things' At Bucknell Stood Out For Pavone
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Super 60 Spotlight: Jackson Cox

On Sunday, Feb. 6, Prep Baseball Report will host the 20th edition of its prestigious, flagship event: the Super 60 Pro Showcase. Since the event’s inception in 2003, more than 300 players have been selected in the MLB Draft, including 25 first-round picks and 26 second-rounders. We're starting our...
MCCOOK, IL
prepbaseballreport.com

Malinauskas Excited About The Grind Ahead In SEC

"It's always been a dream to get a high-level education while playing the game I love." That aspiration has been achieved by Jacob Malinauskas after a commitment to Missouri. "I visited Missouri on our fall trip," related the third-rated junior left-handed pitcher from Ontario. "It...
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Upper Arlington Pitcher Proud To Make Wright State Home

Interested in attending a PBR Ohio event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. Upper Arlington Pitcher Proud To Make Wright State Home. To view the commitment tracker, click here. To view the uncommitted spotlights, click here. Class of 2023 / RHP. Rankings StateRank: 46 / POS: 16. Player Information.
MLB
prepbaseballreport.com

Super 60 Spotlight: Giovanni Colasante

On Sunday, Feb. 6, Prep Baseball Report will host the 20th edition of its prestigious, flagship event: the Super 60 Pro Showcase. Since the event’s inception in 2003, more than 300 players have been selected in the MLB Draft, including 25 first-round picks and 26 second-rounders. We're starting our...
MLB
prepbaseballreport.com

Stanley 'A Guy In Love With Baseball'

TORONTO - The decision to reclassify has bided David Stanley some time when it comes to making a college decision. "It was on the advice of my coaches and they've never done me wrong," Stanley said in reference to Greg Byron and Sean Travers, coaches with Mississauga Tigers High Performance. "I trust them. I think it will work out in the long run.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Service Brings Strong Qualities To The Table

Interested in attending a PBR Michigan event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. To view the commitment tracker, click here. To view the uncommitted spotlights, click here. Class of 2023 / C. Rankings StateRank: 33 / POS: 4. Player Information. Graduating Class: 2023. Primary Position: C. Secondary Position: OF.
SPORTS
prepbaseballreport.com

The Best of 2021: Catcher Pop Times & Arm Velo

With 2021 in the books it's time to take a look back at some of the top numbers posted in 2021. Over the next few days we will be highlighting the top performers of 2021 in several categories as compile our Best of 2021 Leaderboards. The leaderboards include any player who attended a 2021 PBR Event, Scout Day, or Open ID covered by PBR of NC. It also includes select coverage from across the state at workouts and tournaments.
COOK COUNTY, IL

