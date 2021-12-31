ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid news - live: UK hits record daily cases as New Year’s Eve celebrations go ahead in England

By Sam Hancock,Sravasti Dasgupta and Jane Dalton
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tkSKg_0dZoHEr000

Regular boosters may be needed to maintain sufficient levels of immunity to fight off Covid through 2022, a virologist has predicted.

Professor Andrew Easton, of the University of Warwick, said while any new curbs to tackle the spread of the virus would likely be short-lived, the vaccine programme is probably here to stay.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: “I think it’s very likely the protection offered by boosters is going to be short lived. We’re in a situation now where getting regular vaccines will be what allows us to go about our normal lives.”

Elsewhere, an estimated 2.3 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending 23 December, up from 1.4 million in the week to 1 December, which was the highest number since autumn 2020, the Office for National Statistics said.

