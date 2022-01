A mix of meat, vegetables, pasta and the squash for which it is named, Haitians enjoy joumou soup every January 1 to celebrate the new year and their country's independence. Before it became a symbol of Haiti's freedom, the soup was one of oppression. The enslaved Haitians who grew the 'giraumon' or turban squash, the key ingredient, were forbidden from eating the dish. It was reserved solely for the French plantation masters. But on January 1, 1804, when the first black-led republic was born, Marie-Claire Heureuse Felicite -- the wife of Jean-Jacques Dessalines, a leader of Haiti's revolution and the independent nation's first ruler -- chose to serve the soup.

WORLD ・ 15 HOURS AGO