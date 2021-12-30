ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane houses no new registered sex offenders in week ending Nov. 27

By West Central Reporter
West Central Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in Kane in the week ending Nov. 27 compared to the week before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. Kane is home to zero...

