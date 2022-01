Since many people have some time off work over the holiday season, this can be a great time to get on with some useful DIY projects in the garden. If the weather where you live is very cold at this time of year, then you may be inclined to stay indoors. But it is worthwhile dressing warmly and spending some time outdoors readying the garden for the growing season to come. This is a chance to get up close and personal with nature in a winter garden.

GARDENING ・ 5 DAYS AGO