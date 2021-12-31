Ellinger Chamber Donates to AMEN

Here is information about the photos in the gallery below:. An Algona Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors coffee was held Friday, Dec. 17, at The Dapper Dude owned by Jeff Bradley. The Dapper Dude carries a variety of specialty items mostly focused on men but items women would enjoy as well. Masculine scented soaps, body wash, candles, beard care items, pocket tools, artisan candy from Spokane Wash, drink infusers and more. Bradley also owns Tech Time for computer needs and has become a Sprint Phone provider. The next Chamber coffee will be held Friday, Jan. 7, at the newly remodeled Algona Public Library. Amy Frankl-Brandt photo.

