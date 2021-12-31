Ellinger Chamber Donates to AMEN

The Edna Faulk Haberle Visual Arts Scholarship, held at East Texas Communities Foundation in Tyler, is currently accepting applications online through 5 p.m. February 1, 2022. The Edna Faulk Haberle Visual Arts Scholarship was established to provide financial assistance to students planning to major in the visual arts. While students from the namesake’s hometown of Jacksonville, Texas, will be given preference, the scholarship is open to applicants from several East Texas counties including Cherokee, Anderson, Angelina, Houston, Nacogdoches, Rusk and Smith counties.
