Public Health

CT proposes changes to state cannabis regulations for allowable levels of mold and yeast

By Ginny Monk
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnecticut is proposing an official change to the total amount of mold and yeast allowed in cannabis products following patient outcry over a change that allowed one of Connecticut’s labs to increase its total limit last year. The move would set the total limit at 100,000 colony forming...

www.sfgate.com

cutbankpioneerpress.com

Recreational Marijuana: It will be legal in Glacier County, FAQ and answers

The sale of adult-use recreational marijuana will be allowed in Glacier County starting Jan. 1, 2022. Glacier County voters overwhelmingly approved the sale and use recreational marijuana in the November 2020 General Election. A total of 3,962 “yes” votes were cast to 1,698 “no” votes. In nearby Toole County, voters were opposed to the measure by a vote of 1,127 to 973. Pondera County voters also rejected the sale of recreational marijuana in their county by a vote of 1,553-1,418.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
wamwamfm.com

State Lawmakers Set to Discuss Legalizing Marijuana

State lawmakers will again take up the discussion of legalizing pot in Indiana when they convene for a short legislative session in about two weeks. As part of a glimpse into what that discussion may entail, a panel of bipartisan lawmakers and experts on the matter talked about what they would like to see marijuana legislation look like.
POLITICS
mybasin.com

Commission approves changes for cannabis industry

Portland, OR — In a special meeting on December 28, 2021 the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission approved significant changes for regulating the legal marijuana industry and put in place standards for regulating hemp products sold in Oregon’s general marketplace. The changes in the recreational marijuana rules package reflect the cannabis industry’s rapid evolution and the blurring of distinctions between hemp and marijuana products.
INDUSTRY
State
Connecticut State
WIVB

DEC proposes regulation changes to clean up contaminated sites

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Changes have been proposed for regulations at contaminated sites in New York State. On Thursday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced proposed changes to New York’s regulations for cleanup at superfund and brownfield sites. Specifically, the DEC is proposing...
POLITICS
KEYT

Minnesota regulators reaffirm air permit for proposed mine

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — State regulators who three years ago issued an air quality permit for a proposed copper-nickel mine in northwestern Minnesota are standing by their decision. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said in a report issued Monday that the mine did not provide misleading on its construction plans. It’s a blow to several environmental groups and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. They had argued that PolyMet Mining Corp. planned to build a much larger mine that would cause more pollution than stated under the air permit. The decision does not clear the way for construction as other major permits remain up in the air because of ongoing court cases or administrative work.
MINNESOTA STATE
wnypapers.com

DEC announces proposed changes to superfund and brownfield site cleanup regulations

Proposed changes to enhance regulation of emerging contaminants PFOA and PFOS, strengthen programs to clean up sites across state. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced proposed changes to the state’s regulations for the clean-up of contaminated sites that will advance efforts to revitalize communities and protect public health and the environment statewide. The proposals are available for public comment until April 21, 2022, and would create new cleanup standards for the oversight of the emerging contaminants perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanoic sulfonate (PFOS), strengthen the implementation of the state’s brownfield cleanup program, and enhance state superfund and other cleanup programs.
POLITICS
SFGate

Hamden enacts cannabis moratorium, establishes panel to draft regulations

HAMDEN — A moratorium on cannabis establishments will give Hamden time to develop applicable zoning regulations before the highly anticipated industry comes to town, according to officials. The Planning & Zoning Commission approved the measure Tuesday, following the recommendation of Mayor Lauren Garrett, who announced she is establishing a...
HAMDEN, CT
Independent Record

Cannabis regulators ramped up recreational program on tight timeframe

After the medical marijuana industry navigated a winding route of regulatory overhauls, federal raids and Supreme Court rulings, Montanans started the next part of the state’s journey when 58% of voters approved recreational cannabis in the 2020 election. For this seven-part series, the Montana State News Bureau's Seaborn Larson...
PHARMACEUTICALS
theexaminernews.com

Greenburgh Town Board Votes to Allow Cannabis Dispensaries

The Greenburgh Town Board voted last week to allow cannabis dispensaries in designated areas in town but decided to opt-out of permitting lounges. Supervisor Paul Feiner cast the only dissenting vote against the dispensaries, saying he preferred to proceed cautiously and observe how other municipalities in Westchester handled the rules and regulations from the state surrounding dispensaries.
GREENBURGH, NY
communitynewspapers.com

Study: Chronic Pain Patients Significantly Decrease Opioid Use Following Initiation of Medical Cannabis

Chronic pain patients dramatically reduce their use of prescription opioids following their enrollment into a statewide medical cannabis access program, according to data published in the journal Cureus. A team of investigators assessed opioid use trends in a cohort of 63 pain patients following their registration into Delaware’s medical cannabis...
PHARMACEUTICALS
clclt.com

How medical marijuana is used to treat a variety of conditions

Medical marijuana has been used for centuries as a treatment for many medical conditions. Recently, states such as California and Colorado have legalized medical marijuana which has given researchers access to more than just anecdotal evidence about its effectiveness at treating certain medical conditions. Medical marijuana has shown to be very promising when it comes to treating people in an alternative manner and unlike standard pharmaceutical medication, marijuana is more affordable and does not have any harmful side effects. More than this, different consumption methods produce different effects and have different durations. Edibles can provide pain relief for between 6 to 8 hours, whereas smoking marijuana using a pipe made from glass, like a bong, would provide relief for around 2 hours. Anxiety, depression, chronic pain, and seizures are all examples of conditions that medical marijuana can treat and researchers are still committed to understanding all the properties of this substance. If you’re looking to use medical marijuana as a form of holistic treatment, here is how it can be used.
PHARMACEUTICALS
thestatehousefile.com

Will Indiana take another pass at marijuana legalization in 2022?

Lawmakers are taking another whack at marijuana legalization in Indiana. Here’s what you need to know:. As the 2022 legislative session approaches, marijuana legalization is a top priority for Indiana Democrats. In November, House Democrats announced support for medical and recreational legalization of marijuana. Rep. Sue Errington, D-Muncie, held...
INDIANA STATE

