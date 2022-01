Vulnerable children are waiting almost three years to access mental health care in some parts of the UK while others are seen in as little as a week, The Independent can reveal.Psychiatrists described the disparity as a “scandalous postcode lottery” as they warned of the additional toll on young people’s mental health caused by Covid.One child expert said the knock-on effect of the pandemic on already stretched mental health services had been “like throwing a bomb into the whole thing”.With multiple lockdowns over the last two years keeping children away from school, their friends and hobbies, one in six children...

KIDS ・ 8 HOURS AGO