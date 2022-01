The holiday spirit is alive again at one of Jackson’s banks. The Bank of Jackson Hole marks the holidays in part by providing their annual Angel Tree program. The Angel Tree program helps make the holidays magical for children and families in need with gifts and essential items. Bank patrons and other participants “adopt” an Angel from the Main Branch at 990 West Broadway. Donations may also be made at any of the branch locations and allowing the bank to shop for the gifts on these children’s wish lists. Incoming Bank President Dawn Pruett notes, “We are proud to support our community with our Angel Tree program, and we have a new holiday open house planned for Dec. 20-22 to thank our customers for their business.”

JACKSON, WY ・ 26 DAYS AGO