27 FREE Things To Do In January 2022

Bethlehem’s neighborhoods were aglow with welcoming light during the 24th annual Luminaria Night Dec. 19. Luminaria Night took place during the holiday season as a way to light up neighborhoods with lit candles in bags to enhance holiday cheer and to raise money for charity through the event’s organizer, New Bethany Ministries. This year’s event included over 4,000 homes and businesses and over 80,000 luminaries around the Lehigh Valley. In addition, this year’s sale of luminaria kits has raised a record breaking $139,000. New Bethany Ministries utilizes the money raised to provide meals, financial services and housing to poor, hungry, homeless and mentally ill individuals and families in the Lehigh Valley.
Comments / 0