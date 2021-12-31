Flood Watch issued for Breathitt, Johnson, Magoffin, Owsley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 06:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 21:08:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Owsley; Powell FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in east central Kentucky, Estill and Powell. In south central Kentucky, Laurel, Pulaski and Rockcastle. In southeast Kentucky, Clay, Jackson, Lee, Owsley and Wolfe. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 315 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain fell due to earlier showers and thunderstorms. Flooding is occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Somerset, London, Irvine, Mount Vernon, Beattyville, McKee, Booneville, Boone, Fincastle, Science Hill, Ravenna, Shop Branch, Hurley, Middlefork, Dango, Deese, Ardery, Dabolt, Loam and Carico. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
