Luke Humphries is through to the Quarter-Finals after an absolute thriller against Chris Dobey which went all the way at the 2021/22 PDC World Darts Championship. "My emotions are quite high at the moment, I feel like what a game of darts to be involved in. I watched last night Jonny (Clayton) and Michael (Smith) and thought wow how could you ever top that but we got close. That was darting drama, I think the World Championships are starting to set alight a little bit now. People are starting to turn up and play well," said Humphries post match.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO