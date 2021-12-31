Justin Long subtly confirms he's no longer single

Shannon Beador EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that she was in tears ‘for two months’ following a heated fight with Kelly Dodd that ‘RHOC’ fans will never forget. Shannon Beador, 57, has been involved in her fair share of drama on The Real Housewives of Orange County over the last seven years, and she admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife that she often struggles with moving on from the heated incidents. “When I’m not in a good place or I’m not getting along with someone or there’s fighting and drama going on, it’s hard for me,” Shannon told HL ahead of last week’s season 16 premiere of RHOC. “It’s not like I say, ‘Oh we’re done filming’ and take it out of your mind.”

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO