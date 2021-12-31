ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Fleur East reviews goals

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFleur East reviews her goals at the end of every year. The ‘Sax’ hitmaker ends...

www.sanfordherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Victoria Derbyshire reveals her triple-vaccinated brother has caught Covid after a Christmas meal with friends - with 17 out of 21 of them testing positive

Victoria Derbyshire's brother has caught Covid at a Christmas meal with friends despite being triple-vaccinated. The BBC presenter, 53, said on Twitter that 17 of the 21-strong group - all of whom were vaccinated - have been infected with the virus and that her sibling 'feels rough' and is in isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Full list of 2022 bank holidays

Bank holidays are always a highlight for employees; and if you get your planning right, they could entitle you to a few extra days off.It’s a particularly good time to start looking at the calendar, too, given that Britons will get an additional bank holiday next year thanks to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.In June, Her Majesty will celebrate 70 years on the throne - a historic milestone marking the longest reign of any British monarch to date.Hence why a four-day weekend has been introduced to mark the celebrations.Outlining plans to stage a series of events across the UK, Oliver Dowden...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fleur East
ABQJournal

‘Call the Midwife’ holiday episode to air Christmas Day on PBS

Zephryn Taitte knows that patience pays off. When the London-based actor was cast as Cyril Robinson in the BBC hit series, “Call the Midwife,” it was for a recurring role. The long-running series follows the nurses, midwives and nuns from Nonnatus House, who visit the expectant mothers of Poplar, providing the poorest women with the best possible care.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Numbers of Boxing Day shoppers 41% below pre-pandemic levels, figures show

The numbers of in-person Boxing Day shoppers fell to almost half of pre-pandemic levels.Footfall at shopping sites across the UK on Boxing Day was 41% below the 2019 level, data from industry analyst Springboard shows.Shops on Boxing Day are usually bustling with customers hunting for post-Christmas bargains, but the footfall in high streets was 37.7% lower than in 2019, while it dropped 48.4% in shopping centres and 40.2% in retail parks.Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said: “A major reason for the significantly lower footfall compared with 2019 will be due to consumers’ ongoing nervousness about the Covid infection rate.“This will have...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
BET

Faizon Love Responds To Ice Cube ‘Friday’ Controversy

After Ice Cube addressed the long-standing rumor as to why Chris Tucker turned down the sequel to Next Friday and responded to comedian Faizon Love’s statements on only making $2500 for his role as "Big Worm" via Twitter Wednesday (Dec. 29), Love has taken it upon himself to respond … in defense.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

How 2021 was the year we rediscovered the beauty of the UK

The grass is always greener – and never more so than when it comes to travel. Despite the UK’s abundance of beauty spots, before coronavirus out-manoeuvred our best-laid travel plans we were a nation of international holidaymakers. To the extent that, in 2018, Brits took more flights abroad than any other nationality.But if one positive could be taken from the last 20 months, it is this – for many of us, 2020 and 2021 were years in which we rediscovered the joy of travelling closer to home.Although much was made of the pandemic-induced “staycation boom”, in reality domestic tourism spending...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Channel Islands broadcaster Gary Burgess dies aged 46

Renowned Channel Islands broadcaster and journalist Gary Burgess has died. The 46-year-old, who was known for his extensive media work over a 30-year career, died at Jersey Hospice on New Year's Day, it was announced. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer in November 2020. In a message written for release...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mel B dedicates MBE to women suffering abuse ‘in all shapes and forms’

Melanie Brown of the Spice Girls says she has accepted an MBE on behalf of women suffering abuse “in all shapes and forms”.The pop superstar was given the accolade in the New Year Honours for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women, following her work with domestic violence charity Women’s Aid.The 46 year-old, known to fans as Mel B or Scary Spice, said the honour meant “more than anyone will ever know” and that she had “such mixed emotions”.“This has taken so long to sink in because it means so much to me,” she said.“To go through such dark times...
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows in metallic catsuit as she welcomes in the new year

Miranda Lambert pulled out all the stops for her last performance of 2021, and wore an outfit that attracted the attention of many of her fans. The country star looked fabulous dressed in a tassel catsuit adorned with metallic stars and a tassel trim as she took to the stage for CBS's New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.
CELEBRITIES
The Sanford Herald

Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ costume fittings took 'three or four hours' every time

Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ costume fittings took “three or four hours” every time. The 35-year-old star – who portrays Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) in the film – was keen to be as involved as possible with her character and helped costume designer Janty Yates with her looks for the project.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Has the Omicron variant peaked in the UK?

New Year’s Eve celebrations in England are set to go ahead this evening after Boris Johnson confirmed earlier this week that there would be no further restrictions in place as revellers celebrated the start of 2022.The decision has been criticised by scientists and doctors, who continue to call for new restrictions to stop the spread, a stance opposed by some senior cabinet ministers who object to further constraints on public freedom and say they are unconvinced by the current data on Omicron.Professor Stephen Reicher, a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), for one, has warned...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy