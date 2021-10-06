ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX F9 / Dragon 2 : CRS2 SpX-24 : KSC LC-39A : 21 December 2021 (10:06 UTC)

 4 days ago

(which seeing what just happened, there will be more than three engines that will have to be changed). When you say, “… what just happened,” are you referring to the nozzle damage or the flame-off of purged TEA/TEB and/or kerosene?. I think it’s a safe bet...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX wants NASA’s LC-49 for Starship Super Heavy launches

The project is already being torpedoed, probably by the same people that said you can't use Boca Chica, use KSC.... Let's not overreact either, all the article said is:. The potential for regular or prolonged closures of the beach-access road and the destruction of coastal wetlands resulting from SpaceX’s launch and landing site has drawn Audubon Florida’s concern.
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship : Texas Prototype(s) Thread 23 : Discussion

"DARPA Hard" It ain't what it use to be. Have we seen that mating jig before? First time for me. https:// twitter.com/NASASpaceflight/status/1475477858315345927. Have we seen that mating jig before? First time for me. John. Yep, it's new. Seen resting at ground level, stored on a low black jig/stand, on 12th/13th...
NASASpaceFlight.com

POLL: Successful landings of F9/FH first stages (cores) by SpaceX in 2022?

This is a companion poll to the number of flights poll for 2022: http://forum.nasaspaceflight.com/index.php?topic=55469.0. Consult that poll for history, links to other polls, manifest predictions, etc.... Here as well are prior year versions of THIS poll. 2021 : http://forum.nasaspaceflight.com/index.php?topic=52634.0. 2020 : http://forum.nasaspaceflight.com/index.php?topic=49707.0. 2019 : http://forum.nasaspaceflight.com/index.php?topic=46972.0. 2018 : http://forum.nasaspaceflight.com/index.php?topic=44407.0. 2017 :...
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5)

Booster 4 underwent its third round of cryogenic proof testing, Ship 21 was moved outside the Mid Bay once again, and a section of the next Super Heavy Booster was stacked in the High Bay. Video and Pictures from Mary (@BocaChicaGal) and Nic (@NicAnsuini). Edited by Jack (@theJackBeyer). Full Member.
Aviation Week

SpaceX Cargo Dragon Docks To Space Station

SpaceX’s 24th NASA-contracted Dragon resupply capsule autonomously rendezvoused with and docked to the International Space Station’s (ISS) U.S. segment early Dec. 22, delivering 6,500 lb. of crew supplies, station hardware, science investigations and technology development payloads. NASA astronauts... Subscription Required. SpaceX Cargo Dragon Docks To Space Station is...
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX F9 : SpaceX Transporter-3 Rideshare : CCSFS SLC-40 : 13 January 2022

Is there any confirmation that the booster used for this launch will be expendable? And any speculation on which one will be used?. I strongly believe this mission is an RTLS based on the FCC filing. No droneship location in the FCC filing and the LZ-1 coordinates of "North 28 29 11, West 80 32 51" appear in the filing, just as they did with Transporter-2. Attended space missions: STS-114, STS-124, STS-128, STS-135, Atlas V "Curiosity", Delta IV Heavy NROL-15, Atlas V MUOS-2, Delta IV Heavy NROL-37, Falcon 9 CRS-9, Falcon 9 JCSAT-16, Atlas V GOES-R, Falcon 9 SES-11, Falcon Heavy Demo, Falcon 9 Es'hail-2, Falcon Heavy STP-2, Falcon 9 Starlink Mission 2, Atlas V USSF-7, SpaceX DM-2, Starlink Mission 13, Starlink Mission 15, Falcon 9 CRS-21, Falcon 9 Crew-2, Starlink Mission 26, Inspiration4, Starlink 4-3.
SpaceFlight Insider

CRS-24 Dragon mission to ISS closes out record year for SpaceX

SpaceX found a gap in the rainy Florida weather to launch the CRS-24 Dragon resupply mission to the International Space Station. Liftoff atop a Falcon 9 rocket occurred at 5:07 a.m. EST (10:07 UTC) Dec. 21, 2021, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The weather throughout the morning was wet with thick clouds in the area. However, conditions improved in the minutes before the planned flight.
NASASpaceFlight.com

- Will a Starship orbit and land in 2022?

I voted no. The FAA pushed back release of the programmatic environmental assessment until February 28, so their first flight attempt is NET March, and I think a launch in April or May is more realistic. AFAIK the first test launch will still intentionally splash the Super Heavy off Texas and the Starship off Hawaii.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Tianhui 4 - CZ-2D - Jiuquan - 29 December 2021 (11:13 UTC)

JIUQUAN, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday successfully sent the Tianhui-4 satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the northwest of the country. The satellite was launched by a Long March-2D carrier rocket at 7:13 p.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered its planned orbit. The launch...
NASASpaceFlight.com

- Will a Starship orbit and land in 2022?

I voted yes, but I must admit that for me the TPS is a big worry. I voted no. The FAA pushed back release of the programmatic environmental assessment until February 28, so their first flight attempt is NET March, and I think a launch in April or May is more realistic. AFAIK the first test launch will still intentionally splash the Super Heavy off Texas and the Starship off Hawaii.
NASASpaceFlight.com

POLL: Number of SpaceX orbital flights in 2022

Yet another year of this poll. It's been fun! Here it is... it's your chance to give us your best guess on how many orbital flight attempts SpaceX will have next year. Please read this post carefully, all the way to the bottom. The rules have been clarified (I used more colors, that's gotta help) and simplified (not really) and we have even more historical data for you to pore over than before. We had over 300 (302 is over 300) voters four years ago and there wasn't even a prize! Three years ago, around 130ish... two years ago, 123... maybe the lack of prize did it? Last year, 147.. Sadly, no prize this year either, fifth year in a row. But you want to vote anyway. 123? 147?Those are rookie numbers.
simpleflying.com

Boeing 747s Drafted In To Fly Plane Loads Of Potatoes To Japan

In times of crisis, the aviation industry has a fine history of stepping in to lend a hand – think emergency airlifts, evacuations, and repatriations. As 2021 draws to a close, that noble tradition continues. This time, a US freight forwarding company is swinging into action and using three Boeing 747s to fly potatoes into Japan amid a critical shortage of french fries in Japanese McDonald’s outlets.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Shiyan 12-01 & 02 - CZ-7A - WSLC - 23 Dec 2021 (10:12 UTC)

Re: Shiyan 12-01 & 02 - CZ-7A - WSLC - 23 Dec 2021 (10:12 UTC) (144.2 kB, 1189x675 - viewed 30 times.) Re: Shiyan 12-01 & 02 - CZ-7A - WSLC - 23 Dec 2021 (10:12 UTC) And now the question is, are the satellites really related to the HOTS mission, or is this something else?
NASASpaceFlight.com

Space Shuttle Launch Pad 39A with Challenger STS-6 (1:144)

For the fun of it I did some more research and found out that the NASA Worm stayed for some longer time on the Astrovan yet, not just until 1992, as officially announced here. Up to mission STS-35 (1990) I was able to check it with the help of the ingenious documentations of my German NSF friend Oliver Bombosch (Ares67).
electricvehiclesresearch.com

Kawasaki Trials Unmanned VTOL Aircraft and Delivery Robot

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd announced the successful completion of proof-of-concept testing for unmanned cargo transport by cooperation of its K-RACER (Kawasaki Researching Autonomic Compound to Exceed Rotorcraft) prototype unmanned vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft and delivery robot. proof-of-concept testing was conducted with the aim of helping to solve societal issues such as labor shortages in the logistics industry.
