SpaceX F9 / Dragon 2 : CRS2 SpX-24 : KSC LC-39A : 21 December 2021 (10:06 UTC)

Is there any confirmation that the booster used for this launch will be expendable? And any speculation on which one will be used?. I strongly believe this mission is an RTLS based on the FCC filing. No droneship location in the FCC filing and the LZ-1 coordinates of "North 28 29 11, West 80 32 51" appear in the filing, just as they did with Transporter-2. Attended space missions: STS-114, STS-124, STS-128, STS-135, Atlas V "Curiosity", Delta IV Heavy NROL-15, Atlas V MUOS-2, Delta IV Heavy NROL-37, Falcon 9 CRS-9, Falcon 9 JCSAT-16, Atlas V GOES-R, Falcon 9 SES-11, Falcon Heavy Demo, Falcon 9 Es'hail-2, Falcon Heavy STP-2, Falcon 9 Starlink Mission 2, Atlas V USSF-7, SpaceX DM-2, Starlink Mission 13, Starlink Mission 15, Falcon 9 CRS-21, Falcon 9 Crew-2, Starlink Mission 26, Inspiration4, Starlink 4-3.
