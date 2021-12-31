ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendell, NC

Two women killed in head-on crash near Wendell Falls Parkway

By Brett Knese, WRAL multimedia journalist
WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wendell, N.C. — Two people were killed in an early morning crash on Interstate 87 near Exit 11 for Wendell Falls Parkway. Two...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wendell, NC
Accidents
Wendell, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Wendell, NC
WRAL News

Police: 2 juveniles charged in shooting at school tournament

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say that two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded two other boys during a high school basketball game in Salisbury. The Charlotte Observer reports that the juveniles were arrested on Friday. Salisbury Police said the two juveniles...
SALISBURY, NC
WRAL News

Police: Suspect fired gun at officers in North Carolina city

GASTONIA, N.C. — A North Carolina man was jailed Friday for attempted murder and other charges after firing at police officers as they tried to apprehend him on a city street, authorities said. Gastonia police ultimately arrested Charles Thomas Cole after officers with a search warrant for a home...
GASTONIA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The State Highway Patrol
WRAL News

Amber Alert canceled for Davidson County teen

Davidson County, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff`s Office has canceled its search for a missing teenager. The sheriff's office issued an Amber Alert at around 3 p.m. Friday for a missing 14-year-old girl, Katelynn Joe Sharpe. Officials had initially said that Sharpe was abducted. The sheriff's office announced...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

2 wounded during Mall of America shooting, suspect sought

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people were shot and wounded Friday following an apparent altercation at the Mall of America, sending New Year's Eve shoppers scrambling for safety and placing the Minneapolis mall on temporary lockdown, authorities said. One man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the shooting that...
MINNEAPOLIS, NC
WRAL News

Video: Zoo tiger shot while biting man's arm as he screams

NAPLES, Fla. — Body camera footage released by authorities showed a man screaming in pain and pleading for help just before a sheriff's deputy shot a Malayan tiger that had grabbed the man's arm at a Florida zoo. The Collier County Sheriff's Office said the man was seriously injured...
NAPLES, FL
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
47K+
Followers
46K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy