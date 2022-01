The Philadelphia 76ers earned a 110-102 victory in Brooklyn to earn their 19th victory of the season. The Sixers improve to 19-16 overall and seem to be hitting their stride. Joel Embiid waved Kevin Durant off the court after hitting a big and one late in the game. This seemed to be in retaliation to what Kevin Durant did at the end of a December 16th Nets victory. All is fair in competitive basketball and neither player took it to heart. Embiid had high praise for Kevin Durant postgame.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO