As it continues to adjust to the effects of the coronavirus, the Department of Public Works (DPW) is limiting its in-person service hours. Effective Dec. 29 until further notice, in-person service hours will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Residents are required to make appointments for services via telephone and email. Cemetery burial applications office guests will continue to be limited to two guests per visit.

