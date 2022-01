Robert Handy, the Lafayette man involved in the case of a city judge using a racial slur, has been arrested again. Handy, 59, was arrested during an alleged vehicle burglary in progress last month at the home of Lafayette Parish Coroner Kenneth Odinet and his wife, former Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet. After his arrest, the former judge was captured on video using the n-word to describe him as she and others watched video surveillance of the incident in the Odinet home. She has since admitted she used the word, apologized and resigned. To read about that, click here , here and here .

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO