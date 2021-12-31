ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyomingites Sure Know How To Rock Their Christmas Jammies

By Prairie Wife
 2 days ago
Here in Wyoming, we like to celebrate. We are all about the Holidays and love to show off our Christmas spirit. This time of year you can find thousands of Casper homes covered in Christmas lights, and many Wyomingites can be spotted driving around in trucks decorated to look like...

Thankful Thursday Winter/Spring 2022 Schedule

It's time for a new season of Casper’s original Thursday night Party With A Purpose – Thankful Thursday, at the smoke-free Beacon Club!. We’re back Thursday nights for the Winter/Spring 2022 season with our friends at Tito’s Vodka as we add to over $1.6 million you’ve helped raise for local charities – and as always, Thankful is the only event of its kind that gives 100% of the proceeds to local organizations doing local good.
CASPER, WY
2021 Casper Christmas Kids Photo Contest Winner

We asked you to send us your photos, you voted for your favorite, now it is time to crown the winner of the 2021'Christmas Kids' Photo Contest. Congratulations to Marcellus!. Marcellus's photo received the most votes and now the family will be receiving a $500 gift card! Thanks to all who entered and voted.
CASPER, WY
Here’s How To Protect Your Skin From Wyoming Wind

Roads will close because of it, a warmer day will feel like it's freezing and your after being in it for too long, your face burns because of it. The dreaded Wyoming wind. It never fails, as soon as the temperatures start dropping, fingers & lips start cracking and skin dry and flakey from the cold dry air. Those things happen to millions of people all over the U.S. but one of the first things you'll be warned about when you come to Wyoming is the wind. According to Water Resources Data System & State Climate Office, Wyoming is so windy that the state ranks as 1st in the nation with an annual wind speed of 12.9 miles per hour. The winter wind will get 30-40 mph with gusts up to 50, 60 or even 70 mpg on pretty consistent basis.
WYOMING STATE
The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba. And that’s just for starters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

