A former senior civil servant in charge of Brexit planning has warned some British businesses may “give up importing” as a result of new rules implemented in the new year.Philip Rycroft, who was permanent secretary at the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) between 2017 and 2019, said the changes that came into play on January 1 will cause “teething problems”, with some sectors hit harder than others.The news comes as Boris Johnson vowed to “maximise the benefits of Brexit” in 2022.The Prime Minister marking a year since the post-Brexit free trade deal with the European Union came...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO