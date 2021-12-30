ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok Launching E-Commerce Platform in U.S.

TikTok is quietly launching its e-commerce platform in the U.S., Semafor reported. The platform is called TikTok Shop and has been available in the U.K. and in some countries in Southeast Asia. At launch, the company is inviting some U.S. businesses to use the service, per the report. TikTok this...
Strategies for Success in the Metaverse

RL Pro Tip: Understanding how consumer behavior differs in the metaverse will help build a successful strategy for this new channel within retail. Retailers and brands have much more creative license and fewer limitations in this new virtual world, but with endless possibilities comes the need to edit and remain focused on the end users’ preferences.

