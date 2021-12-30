Mick Foley On Thunder Rosa’s Vlog, Former WWE Star Appears With Adam Cole On Twitch Stream

Edge vs. The Miz was booked at this year’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. They went back and forth in the early going. Miz with a series of kicks before Edge tossed him to the floor. Edge hit a flapjack type of move off the apron to the floor. Edge tossed him onto the announce table. Back in the ring, Miz went for his finisher and Edge rolled him up for 2. Miz went for a submission, but Edge reversed it and rolled him up for 2. Miz tossed him into the ring post. Miz with the figure four leg lock, but Edge moved out of it. Miz sent him into the turnbuckle and rolled him up for 2. Edge with the crossface, but Maryse put Miz’s foot on the rope. They did a double boot spot. Edge missed the spear and Maryse hit Edge in the head to allow Miz to hit his finisher for 2. Mrayse got on the apron and Beth Phoenix came out to chase off Maryse. This distracted Miz and Edge hit a spear for the win.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO