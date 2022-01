Texas A&M signee Walter Nolen is top-rated defensive lineman in the 2022 class and showed why during the Under Armour All-American Game on Sunday afternoon. Nolen was incredibly disruptive for Team Legends and finished with three solo tackles and a forced fumble along the goal line in the second quarter. He also made an impact on several other plays pushing the pocket and generating pressure. It’s been a strong week overall for Nolen, who has had the chance to go up against several of the nation’s best players during practices and the game on Sunday. As the week comes to an end, Nolen shared what he will take away from this week during a postgame interview down on the field.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO