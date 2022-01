A second antiviral drug that significantly reduces the risk of hospitalisation and death from Covid-19 has been approved for use by the UK’s medicines regulator.Paxlovid, which is consumed orally as a pill, will be given to people with mild to moderate infection who are at an increased risk of developing severe disease.This follows a “rigorous review” of the drug’s safety, quality and effectiveness by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency. How does it work?Paxlovid combines two active ingredients, PF-07321332 and ritonavir, that works by inhibits the break down of proteins required for viral replication.This prevents SARS-Cov-2 from multiplying after...

