Heavy snow for the West and severe storm threat for the South

ROANOKE, Va. – Winter storm alerts are in effect for the region through Monday morning. We’ll start this article off with the “short, sweet and to the point.” However, we encourage you to read the details. This is a tricky forecast!. Short and Sweet. The chance...
Winter Storm Warnings go into effect at 10 pm tonight for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Giles, Mercer, Bland, and Tazewell until 12pm Monday. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 10 pm tonight for Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell until 11 am Monday. Tonight, as temperatures continue to fall...
An intense low-pressure system will evolve this evening into tonight. Rain will begin to spread back into the region late this afternoon with a quick change to snow for SE KY and SW VA this evening as cold air quickly moves in. A change to snow is expected for the Tri-Cities after midnight with heavy snow of 1 to 3 inches per hour expected. This is going to be a HIGH impact snow.
A winter storm expected to drop up to 8 inches of snow on parts of New Jersey has led school districts to call for closures and delayed openings Monday, which would have been the first day back to school after winter break. The southern half of the state is expected...
A quick-moving storm system coupled with the arrival of sharply colder temperatures could bring a round of snowfall to much of the region. The timeframe for potential snowfall is overnight through around noon on Monday, Jan. 3. "It may be hard to believe that any snow is on the way,...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter storm watches and warnings will be in effect for parts of Maryland late Sunday into early Monday as snow could fall and accumulate over the next 24 hours.
As of this evening, more information is still evolving regarding a winter storm that’s beginning to take shape well south of the region now. It’s going to bring light rain later tonight then after about 2 a.m., colder air will filter in changing rain to some wet snow and sleet for several hours.
A potent cold front will begin to bring colder air into the region Sunday night, along with some...
A cold front is moving into the state Sunday and will bring a line of storms with it throughout the day. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded our threat to a level 2 out of 5 for the amount of severe storms that we could see throughout the day. The front is expected to slow down thus increasing the potential for severe weather as we head into the afternoon and evening. The main concern will be strong, damaging winds and Isolated Tornadoes. Here is a look at the risk outline for today.
A strong storm system with move into the Upstate and mountains tonight, bringing another round of rain to the Upstate, with snow, some heavy in the mountains, and the possibility of severe weather. Rain will continue to overspread the area, with embedded thunderstorms into this evening. There is a possibility...
After mild weather that gave people the UK’s warmest New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day on record, forecast heavy thunderstorms will leave them dashing for their umbrellas, following a warning from the Met Office for heavy storms in parts of southern England and Wales Forecasters said the the fast-moving thunderstorms could result in sudden flooding, lightning strikes and possible “localised disruption”.Road closures, power cuts and damage to trees and buildings are possible.A Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place until Sunday at 6pm.⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Thunderstorms across southern parts of England Today 1200 –...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As we brought in a new year, new weather patterns followed. Everything from record warmth and strong winds on Saturday, to freezing cold and snow on Sunday. Melissa Cordero said she’s lived in Memphis for about 11 years, and woke up to snow on her car Sunday morning.
Over the next couple of days, a cold front, which is now draped around the East coast, will be the focal point for heavy rain, snow, and severe weather throughout the region. Due to the delayed movement of the Southeast section of the front, a line of thunderstorms has developed across areas of the Southeast and Tennessee Valley this morning, allowing for widespread flooding.
