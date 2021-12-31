ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munger’s Alibaba Loses Its Sparkle in 2021

stockxpo.com
 3 days ago

BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) inspired CEO. (Trades, Portfolio) to invest in high-quality stocks for the long term. Prior to working at Berkshire, Munger studied mathematics at University of Michigan and law at Harvard. The chairman of Los Angeles-based Daily Journal introduced the concept of "Elementary, Worldly Wisdom" as it relates to business...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) dropped 0.09% to $44.49 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,766.18 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.20 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 0.33% to $299.00 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,766.18 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. The stock's fall snapped a seven-day winning streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $2.65 short of its 52-week high ($301.65), which the company achieved on December 30th.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

It Could Be Time to Say ‘Open Sesame’ to Alibaba

BABA, Financial) is closing the year with a paroxysm of fear and a sharp bounce. While it is still too early to tell for sure, this looks like a real reversal in sentiment. Dec. 29 was the last day of the year that stragglers in the tax loss crowd could sell their shares and claim a tax loss. The stock has bounced back sharply since then.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Buffett’s Top 5 Holdings Post Mixed Performances for 2021

With the final day of another interesting and memorable year quickly approaching, investors are looking at their portfolios to determine how they performed in 2021. With new variants of the Covid-19 virus, geopolitical conflicts, rising inflation and supply chain disruptions creating uncertainty around the world, it is unsurprising that many may have seen their top stocks underperform the benchmark indexes. Investing legend.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Alibaba: Why I Went Long 2021's Most Controversial Trade

Alibaba is arguably 2021's most controversial trade, the stock being very cheap on the one hand, very risky on the other. Alibaba (BABA). What can be said about it that hasn’t been said already? A company that ticks all the “value” boxes with growth to boot, it has reams of data in its favour. Yet it has sold off all year long, partially due to perceived risk, and partially due to misses in the March and September quarters.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Alibaba Group’s (BABA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at CLSA

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.11.
STOCKS
investing.com

Has Charlie Munger's Alibaba Investment Actually Provided Value?

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Buying in early Q4 was revealed; will we now learn he sold in early Q1?. In November, I wrote about a disclosure at the beginning of Q4. Charlie Munger, Vice Chair of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKb ), who is also Warren Buffett’s business partner, bought shares of Chinese internet retail giant Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA ) in Q3. At the time the shares were inexpensive compared to US stocks.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Cheaper Stocks Boost S&P 500’s Prospects in New Year

Investors banking on a roaring bull market in U.S. stocks in 2022 are enjoying the company of an unexpected ally: valuations. The S&P 500 rose 27% in 2021, capping a third consecutive year of double-digit gains. Yet stocks are cheaper than they were a year ago: The S&P is trading at 21 times analysts’ projected earnings over the next 12 months, down from 22.8 times at the end of 2020.
STOCKS

