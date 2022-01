HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) - The HU men's basketball team added another win to the 2021 portion of their schedule by topping Saint Xavier 74-61 on New Year's Eve at Platt Arena in the last non-conference contest of the season. Tonight's W sends the Foresters into the new year with a 13-3 record and riding an eight-game win streak.

