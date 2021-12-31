Alana Haim on working with Paul Thomas Anderson on Licorice Pizza, being an actress + remembering first loves

I was too young in the early to mid-1970s to have any real appreciation or nostalgia for the era today; and I grew up on the east coast, nowhere near the San Fernando Valley setting of writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest, Licorice Pizza. It’s an investigation into a relationship featuring two people destined to be together…just not quite yet. My point in giving you my partial bio is to explain that there is nothing inherently or personally familiar about the time period or locale depicted here. Aside from the music and maybe clothes, this is a strange new world, but it’s a world I wish I’d been a part of. Anderson’s film makes me yearn to live in this fairly recent time period, one I only missed by less than 10 years (to be clear, I was alive during the entirety of the 1970s, but I was much younger than any of the characters in Licorice Pizza).

