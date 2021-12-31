Alana Haim on working with Paul Thomas Anderson on Licorice Pizza, being an actress + remembering first loves

Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film Licorice Pizza is a throwback to his earlier films Magnolia and Boogie Nights, and not just because of the gorgeous Southern California vistas. While his later projects would feature more intimate casts, Anderson’s earlier films featured sprawling ensembles of many established names that simultaneously launched a younger generation of stars. In the case of Licorice Pizza, one of those breakout performances is Cooper Hoffman in the role of aspiring actor Gary Valentine. The name is likely familiar for longtime PTA fans, as the breakout star’s father was none other than Philip Seymour Hoffman, who appeared in five of Anderson’s films before his tragic passing in 2014. While there are more performers that appeared in multiple Anderson films, including William H. Macy, John C. Reilly, Julianne Moore, and Phillip Baker Hall, his working relationship with the elder Hoffman was distinct.
