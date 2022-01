Cameras started rolling on Batgirl last month, and Warner Bros. has now shared an updated cast list and brief synopsis which lists a surprising new addition to the ensemble. If this is accurate, it looks like Michael Keaton's Batman will have a role to play in the upcoming HBO Max feature after first appearing in The Flash. We had previously heard that Andy Muschietti's film would set-up the events of Batgirl, so this wouldn't be entirely out of the blue - though it is somewhat surprising that such a major casting announcement didn't come via the trades. This may also confirm reports that Keaton's take on the Dark Knight will be the main DCEU's Batman moving forward.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO